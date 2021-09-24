 
 
OpEdNews Op Eds    H3'ed 9/24/21

Haitians Treatment is Not Just an American Disgrace, But a World Disgrace

Senate Major Leader Chuck Schumer angrily said the brutal treatment of Haitian asylum seekers defies common decency. A chorus of Democrats chimed in and called the Border Patrol horseback riding whipping and assaulting of the Haitians much worse. All demanded that the Biden Administration cease and desist the deportation of the asylum seekers.

Biden is in a tough spot, courtesy of Trump. He is following the hardline anti-immigration dictate leftover from the Trump administration. The visual sights of the brutality make it an extreme matter of urgency to scrap the policy and scrap it fast. Even if and almost certainly when Biden relents and loosens the medieval Trump immigration crackdown, it won't change one hideous fact about Haiti and the treatment of Haitians. It's a global disgrace.

I'm still haunted by the heartbreaking and pathetic scene I and a group of other American visitors witnessed at the small beach town in Northern Haiti some years ago. We had no sooner arrived at the beach when a contingent of Haitian police and local officials frantically waved away a throng of the town's residents that had poured onto the beach to hawk food, trinkets, carvings, and tattered clothing items, but mostly to beg. Their torn tee shirts, ragged shorts, and emaciated, hollow-eyed looks spoke of more than Haiti's legendary, world-leading poverty. It spoke of the sheer, utter desperation to get anything from those they regarded as rich foreign tourists.

The tormenting scene that I and thousands of other visitors to Haiti have routinely witnessed during the past decade has become the national emblem of Haiti. In 2010 it took a murderous earthquake, clips of bodies sprawled in the streets, a collapsed palace and shanties, torn streets, and the shocked expressions on children's faces for the US and legions of public agencies and private donors to leap over themselves to promise to send an armada of food, medical supplies, clothing, building materials, construction teams, security forces and cash to Haiti. And now a decade-plus later, it's the shocking, infuriating scene of horse riding border agents whipping the asylum seekers that stir rage and the outcry.

Why does it take these endless tragedies that beset Haiti for this? Haiti's sorry history of American occupation, brutal dictatorial and military rule, the flood of refugees trying to escape the nation's destitution; the perennial food crises; the wave of devastating hurricanes that periodically tear through the country; the US, Canada, and France's meddling in the nation's internal politics and the grinding poverty is well known.

Haiti's corrupt, repressive military rulers and government officials get standard blame for the country's chronic poverty and bankruptcy. There's much truth to that. But Haiti is also a relentless victim of crushing and never-ending debt servitude to the IMF and foreign banks, vicious labor exploitation, and the blind eye to US aid policies that stunt Haiti's farm and manufacturing growth.

The nation's debt burden would sink virtually any developing nation. Haiti is compelled to shell out debt incurred by the Papa and Baby Doc Duvalier regimes and their successor military governments in the early 1990s propped up by the US. Half of the loans were given to the Duvaliers and the other dictatorships. They squandered the cash on presidential luxuries with barely a cent going to development programs for the poor.

The United Nations has hardly been a benevolent force to aid the country's development and Democratic rule. The UN for several years shelled out millions to maintain 8000 peacekeepers there. Yet when the hurricanes ravaged the country, the UN force did not dispatch amphibious units, build temporary bridges, or provide trucks or equipment to provide emergency help to Haitians in distress.

The US Agency for International Development has come under intense fire for turning a blind eye to corporations and contractors who ignore basic Haitian labor, human rights, minimum wage, and environmental laws, shun service providers, and invest only a relative pittance of profit back into Haitian small businesses, manufacturing, and food production. This is a particular sore point given Haiti's near-total reliance on foreign food imports has resulted in famine, near starvation, and food riots.

The United Nations Food and Agriculture Organization report that with proper investment in food production, the country is more than capable of feeding its 8.5 million population. US and Haitian human rights groups have flatly accused the US of aiding and abetting corruption in the country. They have demanded to know whether US corporations and Haitian officials pocketed and benefited from the billions in USAID and their sub-contractors spent there. And, if so, who profited and enriched themselves from the over billions spent following the US-engineered overthrow of democratically elected President Jean Aristide in 1991. The groups charge that the systematic looting of the country's treasury did not end with his ouster. Their demands have fallen on deaf ears.

The appalling footage of the whipping of Haitian asylum seekers brought the wrath of many down on the Biden administration for enforcing Trump's brutal immigration policy. The question, though, is why did it take that? And what will it take for the US and other nations to help transform Haiti into the democratic, self-supporting nation it can be?

Earl Ofari Hutchinson is an author and political analyst. His latest book is Bring Back the Poll Tax!The GOP War on Voting Rights. (Middle Passage Press) He is the host of the weekly Hutchinson Report on KPFK 90.7 FM Los Angeles and the Pacifica Network. His political affairs commentaries can be found weekly on thehutchinsonreport.net

 

Earl Ofari Hutchinson is a nationally acclaimed author and political analyst. He has authored ten books; his articles are published in newspapers and magazines nationally in the United States. Three of his books have been published in other (more...)
 
Ms Nan

The photographer who took the photo that appears to show the border agent whipping migrants says the photo is being misconstrued and that he never saw any agents whipping the migrants.

Here

Submitted on Friday, Sep 24, 2021 at 1:39:48 PM

Richard Pietrasz

Apparently true, but not all that relevant. Whipping was obviously threatened, and so was being run down by horses (a potentially more lethal event), and hostile intent combined with the fact that the cops (technically not agents but employees who may have had the word Agent in their job titles) were almost certainly armed with weapons capable of quickly killing a dozen people (dozens more if carrying extra magazines) meant this was clearly a deadly threat. We do not know if whippings occurred that were not reported.

More importantly, your minor correction has no importance relative to the main points of this article.

Submitted on Sunday, Sep 26, 2021 at 8:05:43 PM

John Jonik

Why blame all Americans when it's just the United States OF America doing this??

Submitted on Sunday, Sep 26, 2021 at 1:53:11 AM

Richard Pietrasz

Haitians are every bit as American as European-Americans: American by place of birth and residence, and not American by genes, language, or pre-Columbian culture. Most USAns are only a little bit American, and the more American a person is, the more one is hated by most USAns.

Submitted on Sunday, Sep 26, 2021 at 8:10:24 PM

