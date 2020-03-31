 
 
Haiti Petition Challenges Foreign Policy Apparatus

While it may seem to be a simple call to release documents, Solidarite' Que'bec-Haïti's House of Commons petition is an indictment of Canada's entire foreign policy/media apparatus.

In my research about Canadian foreign policy I have come across no equivalent to the "Ottawa Initiative on Haiti". In early 2003 the federal government organized a private meeting of US, French and Organization of American States officials to discuss replacing Haiti's elected government, putting the country under UN trusteeship and re-establishing its army. In what was likely a government-organized trial balloon, a prominent journalist working for Que'bec's top news magazine reported on it at the time. A year later what was reported/discussed largely transpired.

Nonetheless, after the February 29, 2004, coup the dominant media refused to investigate the "Ottawa Initiative on Haiti" and barely mentioned the meeting. A Canadian Newsstand search found not one single English language report about the meeting (except two opinion pieces by me and another solidarity activist that mentioned it). La Presse may be the only corporate newspaper to have reported on the "Ottawa Initiative on Haiti" in the 15 years after the coup. In that case progressive journalist Jooned Khan used space made available during Haiti's February 2006 election upheaval to briefly mention the gathering on two occasions.

Recently a major media outlet looked back on the "Ottawa Initiative on Haiti". In a 45-minute report tied to the 10thanniversary of the 2010 earthquake Radio-Canada's flagship news program "Enquête" reported on it. They interviewed Denis Paradis, the Liberal minister responsible for organizing the meeting, who admitted no Haitian officials were invited to discuss their own country's future during the get together in 2003. They also interviewed Solidarite' Que'bec-Haïti member Jean Saint-Vil who offered a critical perspective.

In a bid to build on this media breakthrough, Solidarite' Que'bec-Haïti has launched a House of Commons petition referencing Enquête's report and calling on the government to "Publish all documents relating to the 'Ottawa Initiative on Haiti'" and to "Hold a hearing of the Standing Committee on Foreign Affairs and International Development to learn everything there is to know about the 'Ottawa Initiative on Haiti,' including its link to the "Core Group." Bloc Que'becois MP Mario Beaulieu has sponsored it.

Just after the coup then NDP MP Svend Robinson requested minutes of the private meeting be made available.Subsequently, researcher Anthony Fenton placed an Access to Information request for all documents related to the"Ottawa Initiative on Haiti". What he received was heavily redacted. In Haiti Betrayed, a powerful new documentary about Canadian imperialism, Elaine Brière notes that the government refused to release documents related to the Ottawa Initiative on Haiti.

The meeting remains politically relevant. Enquête suggested the Ottawa Initiative on Haiti led to the creation of the "Core Group," an alliance of foreign ambassadors that largely determines Haitian affairs. Solidarite' Que'bec-Haïti is using the petition to pressure Ottawa to withdraw from the "Core Group", which is the real power behind corrupt, repressive and illegitimate president Jovenel Moïse.

The petition requires 175 more signatures to be presented in the House of Commons, which will force the government to formally respond. If you are a citizen or permanent resident of Canada please sign it.

 

[Republished from Yves Engler blog] Yves Engler is a Montre'al-based activist and author. He has published ten books.  His newest one is Left, Right: Marching to the Beat of Imperial Canada.
 

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
