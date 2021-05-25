Haiku Sonnet on Fragged Selves (with solo riffs by Deaf 'Jamb Dan) by John Kendall Hawkins



.



Captain said flank Johnny / Rodriguez bought bamboo booby / good night for a frag



.



Slopes in the downpour / rice paddies 'postcard' today / time to think of frags

motherfukka Captain Rense only like death if someone else die, DC medals man after the after, we grunts get VA



.



Hanoi Hannah's voice / R and R coming Da Nang / gon frag a p*ssy

he all johnny on the spot wit his citations and gung ho-like gunga din bout nothing but blowed up kids riding the Tao wave to their eastern heaven pass the spliff clown hooray



.



Major Moutho grinned / Sally Saigon GI bill / in a fragging mood

dumb motherfuckers all John Wayne stupid green beret stole my guitar and f*cking loose change and lotus detritus on the stream, doc said duck next time and I quacked PTSD like some witch doctor doll all pins and needles why beat a dead duck when it's already down, why beat a dead duck, why? why? I'm down



.



