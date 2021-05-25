Haiku Sonnet on Fragged Selves (with solo riffs by Deaf 'Jamb Dan)
by John Kendall Hawkins
.
Captain said flank Johnny / Rodriguez bought bamboo booby / good night for a fragI tell my diary: 'tense'
.
Slopes in the downpour / rice paddies 'postcard' today / time to think of frags
motherfukka Captain Rense only like death if someone else die, DC medals man after the after, we grunts get VA
.
Hanoi Hannah's voice / R and R coming Da Nang / gon frag a p*ssy
he all johnny on the spot wit his citations and gung ho-like gunga din bout nothing but blowed up kids riding the Tao wave to their eastern heaven pass the spliff clown hooray
.
Major Moutho grinned / Sally Saigon GI bill / in a fragging mood
dumb motherfuckers all John Wayne stupid green beret stole my guitar and f*cking loose change and lotus detritus on the stream, doc said duck next time and I quacked PTSD like some witch doctor doll all pins and needles why beat a dead duck when it's already down, why beat a dead duck, why? why? I'm down
.
