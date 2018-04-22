Power of Story Send a Tweet        
HYPOCRISY: The Paradoxes of a Pied-Eyed Piper

Please see below essay, selected snippets, with side comments of levity, for the sake of sanity, rather than from any malice; the UN Charter:

The UN officially came into existence... upon ratification of the United Nations Charter by the five permanent members of the Security Council--France, the Republic of China (the breakaway island of Taiwan), the Soviet Union (defunct), the United Kingdom and the United States, and by... wait for it, a majority of the other 46 signatories. Ha! Ha! Ha! With a wink and a nod.

The UN is the international institutional expression of the ultimate fraudulent distribution of power among the nations of the world. Those countries with the might have the right to say what goes, either by accepting or rejecting predetermined policy.

The Security Council, whose five founding permanent-member states possess -- determined arbitrarily by themselves to directly protect their own interests -- unchallengeable authority. They "cannot be held accountable by those other member states who have no say (currently 189), because they are the ones -- the majority, who do not" wield this 'necessary' direct power veto.

What does this tell us about the notion of real democracy?

"(W)ho guards the guards?" Those who write the history get to factually specify what it is!

The Security Council then, by definition, is a tyranny of a minority over the global commons of nation states.

Which country predominates in this body and has unchallengeable veto power to rule the roost!

After this inexorably drawn-out moment (73 years) of actual history, it is plainly obvious which hegemonic state this is; begging the question.

The neo-liberal laissez-faire structured form of capitalism, dominant in the US, and which plays by the politics of "take-no-prisoners", contributes 25% of the UN budget.

Free thinking, animate, global subject, as competent as the next humane being, to dialogue on the matter of our species continued survival on mother Earth.

Em Sos

This subjective US rule of "he who pays the piper calls the tune" is nothing less than a despicable (de)mockery of the very ideal upon which the US supposedly, was founded. This policy, ever since the constitutional founding of the United States of America, has been spread worldwide in this manner, and therefore, is an utter fraud, both domestically and globally. If the expression laughing-stock ever penetrates the greater American conscience (or lack thereof) before it really is too late, the domestic mass public too, will consciously know and be horrified at how we have been had.

Submitted on Sunday, Apr 22, 2018 at 2:06:29 AM

