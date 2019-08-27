 
 
General News    H4'ed 8/27/19

HILL TV EXCLUSIVE, Full Interview: Bernie Sanders sits down with Krystal Ball

Here is a video from .youtube.com/watch?time_continue=630&v=S51uyddIiiM

AFGE Participates in #StopFastTrack Rallies
HILL TV EXCLUSIVE, Full Interview: Bernie Sanders sits down with Krystal Ball. About Rising: Rising is a weekday morning show with bipartisan hosts that breaks the mold of morning TV by taking viewers inside the halls of Washington power like never before.

One of the few intelligent in-depth interviews of a leading presidential candidate. Worth the half hour view.

 

Scott Baker is a Managing Editor & The Economics Editor at Opednews, and a blogger for Huffington Post, Daily Kos, and Global Economic Intersection.

His anthology of updated Opednews articles "America is Not Broke" was published by Tayen Lane Publishing (March, 2015)
http://www.americaisnotbroke.net/

Scott is a former President of Common Ground-NYC, a Geoist/Georgist activist group.
 

