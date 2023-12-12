HATE, FASCISM and RACISM Resurrected, Not Created, by #45

"The world got along without race for the overwhelming majority of its history. The U.S. has never been without it." - David R. Roediger

* What's wrong with our Electoral College vs. voters' direct choices:

Americans, by acclamation, are mutually molded in the image of the Presidents, Members of Congress and Governors, we elect.

When a third of Americans choose the mold of Andrew Jackson(7th) reincarnated in Donald Trump(45th) - inciting violence camouflaged by faux-religious patriotism, aid and abet the decline of American democracy.

Even with interventions by Congress and Supreme Court, Native Americans were routed from their homes and lands, because President Jackson believed: white men should rule over non-white people - including servitude of indigenous people and Africans kidnapped to be Slaves for Southern American plantations.

The potential discovery of gold prompted Georgia in particular to demand Indians move west of the Mississippi.

* What's wrong with America's Trail of Tears and Slavery:

Race is the child of racism, not the father - Ta-Nehisi Coates

Theodore Roosevelt(26th): white race exists to rule over all other races, in the defense of the American Empire, including, the Pacific.

Racial expansion of Monroe Doctrine: The Great White Fleet sailed to Hawaii, New Zealand, Australia, the Philippines, Japan, flaunting a global Tsunami of the White Man's power.

Howard Taft as Governor-General of the Philippines before becoming POTUS (27th), labeled Filipinos: our Little Brown Brothers.

* What's wrong with Voting People:

Those who fail to vote, and those who vote for leaders failing to work five-day weeks, opting for government shutdown in favor of Joe Biden (46th) Impeachment without evidence.

There are no perfect American leaders - certainly not among those boasting, Home of the Brave, while separating parents from children seeking safety, risking drowning death by Governor Abbotts' imposing Rio Grande divide.

If we see no evil in #45's hateful extremists (collaring German reaction to Versailles with American Appomattox), accepting dictator-like inciting, hearts and minds - nor hear no evil in post mass shootings' thoughts and prayers - 2024 may cause desertion from, speak no evil by voting to allow American defamation of faith, hope and love thy neighbor as thyself.

* What went wrong with American Caucasian people after WWII:

