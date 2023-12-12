 
 
Most Popular Choices
Share on Facebook 4 Printer Friendly Page More Sharing
OpEdNews Op Eds    H3'ed 12/12/23

HATE, FASCISM and RACISM Resurrected, Not Created, by #45

By       (Page 1 of 3 pages)   No comments
Follow Me on Twitter     Message Marcello Rollando
Become a Fan
  (10 fans)

"The world got along without race for the overwhelming majority of its history. The U.S. has never been without it." - David R. Roediger

* What's wrong with our Electoral College vs. voters' direct choices:

Americans, by acclamation, are mutually molded in the image of the Presidents, Members of Congress and Governors, we elect.

When a third of Americans choose the mold of Andrew Jackson(7th) reincarnated in Donald Trump(45th) - inciting violence camouflaged by faux-religious patriotism, aid and abet the decline of American democracy.

Even with interventions by Congress and Supreme Court, Native Americans were routed from their homes and lands, because President Jackson believed: white men should rule over non-white people - including servitude of indigenous people and Africans kidnapped to be Slaves for Southern American plantations.

The potential discovery of gold prompted Georgia in particular to demand Indians move west of the Mississippi.

* What's wrong with America's Trail of Tears and Slavery:

Race is the child of racism, not the father - Ta-Nehisi Coates

Theodore Roosevelt(26th): white race exists to rule over all other races, in the defense of the American Empire, including, the Pacific.

Racial expansion of Monroe Doctrine: The Great White Fleet sailed to Hawaii, New Zealand, Australia, the Philippines, Japan, flaunting a global Tsunami of the White Man's power.

Howard Taft as Governor-General of the Philippines before becoming POTUS (27th), labeled Filipinos: our Little Brown Brothers.

* What's wrong with Voting People:

Those who fail to vote, and those who vote for leaders failing to work five-day weeks, opting for government shutdown in favor of Joe Biden (46th) Impeachment without evidence.

There are no perfect American leaders - certainly not among those boasting, Home of the Brave, while separating parents from children seeking safety, risking drowning death by Governor Abbotts' imposing Rio Grande divide.

If we see no evil in #45's hateful extremists (collaring German reaction to Versailles with American Appomattox), accepting dictator-like inciting, hearts and minds - nor hear no evil in post mass shootings' thoughts and prayers - 2024 may cause desertion from, speak no evil by voting to allow American defamation of faith, hope and love thy neighbor as thyself.

* What went wrong with American Caucasian people after WWII:

Next Page  1  |  2  |  3

(Note: You can view every article as one long page if you sign up as an Advocate Member, or higher).

Rate It | View Ratings

Marcello Rollando Social Media Pages: Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Communications consultant and ghost writer for progressive political organizations, causes and candidates. Text/content contributor, script doctor, rewriting/editing political speeches and theatre scripts, screenplays, teleplays and other creative (more...)
 
Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; , Add Tags
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Follow Me on Twitter     Writers Guidelines

 
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEd News Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Too Many Secrets

Simple Truth: No Simple Solutions

Religion OMG!

When what They said could never happen in America, Happens"

When Death Knocks Twice

ISIS -- Iran/Netanyahu GOP -- Fundamentalists - End Times

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEd News welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEd News rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   


You can enter 2000 characters.
Become a Premium Member Would you like to be able to enter longer comments? You can enter 10,000 characters with Leader Membership. Simply sign up for your Premium Membership and you can say much more. Plus you'll be able to do a lot more, too.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 

Username
Password
Show Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 

Tell A Friend