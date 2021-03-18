H.R. 1 Is About Climate, Too

From New Yorker

The For the People Act says nothing about carbon emissions or solar panels, but it's still the most important piece of climate legislation today.

The most important climate legislation that Congress may consider in the months ahead says nothing at all about carbon emissions or solar panels. Instead, H.R. 1, known as the For the People Act, is all about mail-in ballots and early voting and automatic registration -- about making sure that every citizen gets to take part in our democracy. It passed the House on March 3rd. If it passes the Senate, there may be a chance, in the next decade, to build the consistent majorities necessary to tackle the hardest problem we've ever faced (as the advocacy group RepresentUs makes clear in a handy little video); if it doesn't, minority rule will continue and, because the oil industry underwrites that minority, change will be halting at best.

The law is needed because Republicans have made voter suppression an essential part of their strategy. They have no choice: the country has moved against their ideas to the extent that the Democrats have carried the popular vote in seven of the past eight Presidential elections. But that's not been enough to give the Democrats real governing power: though Republican senators represent less than 45 percent of the nation, the G.O.P. has ruled Congress for most of that period, without even the need to exercise the filibuster.

The current Senate alignment -- which allowed the passage of the landmark COVID-relief bill -- hangs on the voters who sent two Georgia Democrats to the Senate in January. The laws that allowed high turnout in those elections are being rewritten in Georgia, and the Peach State is not alone: in statehouses across the country, similar laws are passing. There's no real mystery what's going on: as one Georgia Republican official explained, such restrictions are necessary so that her party has "at least a shot at winning." Or, as the Arizona Republican legislator John Kavanagh put it, last week, "Quantity is important, but we have to look at the quality of votes, as well." Two guesses whose votes count as quality.

Democracy is important for its own sake; I hope that I would be for people getting to vote even if they were going to vote for raising the sea level by 20 feet. But that's not what will happen: allowing Black and brown people their rightful voice will help raise the prospects of climate legislation, because they care about it more than anyone else in the country. And it's going to take a decade of consistent legislative action to accomplish the "fundamental transformation" of our energy systems that scientists have told us is required. Two steps forward and one step back won't work -- we need about 20 steps forward, and they need to be running steps.

In general, America's democratic system has been set up not just to disempower minorities but to check rapid change; it's fundamentally conservative. A certain kind of conservatism is fine -- human institutions tend to work best when they change gradually. But sometimes gradualism is impossible, and with climate change, in particular, there's far more danger in acting too slowly than too fast; that's because of physics, pure and simple. A working majority of Americans has come to realize that; polling shows that two-thirds favor more climate action. But the G.O.P. strategy of voter suppression keeps that working majority from exercising its influence, and instead keeps the Party's donor class, heavily weighted toward the fossil-fuel industry, firmly in control. This interregnum, during which Kamala Harris wields the gavel in the Senate, may be the only window we get in the relevant time period to rewrite the rules, so that we have a chance not just at fairness but at actually responding to the climate crisis. Right now, if you care about the climate future, it's as important to fight disenfranchisement as it is to battle pipelines; same-day voter registration counts for as much as solar power.

Passing the Mic

Kathleen Dean Moore is one of the most penetrating essayists at work on the relationship between humans and the natural world; collections such as "Holdfast" explore her fascination with the tidal flats of her Oregon home, among other natural wonders. But, as the climate crisis has deepened, her work has shifted in an activist direction. With Tom Kerns, she's the co-editor of the soon-to-be-released volume "Bearing Witness: The Human Rights Case Against Fracking and Climate Change," which draws from testimony at a weeklong 2018 session of the Rome-based Permanent Peoples' Tribunal. (Our conversation has been edited for length.)