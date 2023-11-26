Guyana and Palestine Grapple with Persisting Geopolitical Tensions

The persistence of British Empire and its colonial-era borders continues to cast a long shadow over nations like Guyana and Palestine, serving as a constant reminder of historical injustices, and igniting ongoing 21st century geopolitical tensions. The arrogant and arbitrary demarcations established during British colonial rule have entrenched complex challenges that affect these countries' political landscapes, economic prospects, and societal harmony. To borrow from Malcolm X: the horrid chickens have certainly come home to roost in the first decade of this century.

In Guyana, the border issue with Venezuela over the Essequibo region stands as a stark illustration of the lasting negative and potentially violent impact of British colonial borders. The roots of this long-simmering dispute go back to the 19th-century contention between the British and Venezuelan governments over the territory. Despite Guyana achieving independence in 1966, the border remains contested in 2023, creating a persistent threat to the nation's sovereignty and impeding its economic development.

The legacy of colonial borders in Guyana is reflected in the ongoing diplomatic tensions, stalling regional cooperation, and hindering efforts for resource exploration and infrastructure development in the Essequibo. The unresolved nature of this dispute poses significant challenges for the nation's stability and progress, underscoring the enduring ramifications of arbitrary colonial borders. The United States, no friend of Venezuela, has offered to patrol the waters between the areas contested by the two countries, seizing the opportunity to ramp up its military threat to Venezuela under the guise or "helping and protecting Guyana."

Of course, the fact that American oil companies are exploiting new-found Guyana oil fields - touted as the largest deposits in the world - makes the American "help" to secure and protect the Guyanese interests in the ongoing border spat is certainly no coincidence. This is also sending a message to Caracas about who is the big dog in the South America region. It creates the potential for a dangerous miscalculation that would be the excuse for a regional conflict between Venezuela and the United States.

Similarly, in Palestine, the repercussions of colonial-era divisions persist in the form of the brutal and genocidal Israeli-Palestinian conflict of today. The Sykes-Picot Agreement and the Balfour Declaration, pivotal in shaping the Middle East, imposed borders without regard for the indigenous population's aspirations or historical ties to the land.

The subsequent creation of Israel in 1948 and the forced displacement of millions of Palestinians led to decades of conflict, marked by territorial disputes, displacement, and untold human suffering. The violent and brutal echoes of British colonialism in the Middle East reverberates today with every 2,000lb American-made bomb dropped by the Israelis on the Gaza Strip today. Its wrong-headed decisions are manifested in the Israeli apartheid state and its brutal occupation of the West Bank, its encouraged settler violence and the racism of Israel's most extreme and right-wing government that has embraced full-scale genocide as a national policy.

The legacy of these colonial borders in Palestine manifests in the ongoing struggle for self-determination and statehood. The fragmentation of Palestinian territories, with the West Bank, Gaza Strip, and East Jerusalem under different political jurisdictions, exacerbates socio-political tensions, impedes cohesive governance, and hampers prospects for a lasting peace settlement.

The persistence of colonial borders in both Guyana and Palestine underscores the complexities and challenges arising from historical injustices. These borders not only delineate geographical territories but also symbolize deep-seated wounds, unresolved disputes, and the enduring impact of imperialist policies that continue to reverberate through generations.

Addressing the legacy of colonial borders requires a multifaceted approach. It necessitates international recognition of historical injustices and the rights of affected populations, fostering inclusive dialogues, and prioritizing peaceful resolutions through diplomacy and mutual understanding. In Guyana, diplomatic efforts to seek a resolution to the border dispute with Venezuela are crucial for regional stability and economic development.

In Palestine, a comprehensive and inclusive peace process that acknowledges the rights and aspirations of both Israelis and Palestinians is imperative for lasting stability and justice. Reconciling the past and forging a path towards a future free from the shackles of colonial borders demands a concerted commitment to justice, equity, and mutual respect among nations and peoples. Indeed, the lasting legacy of these arbitrary borders complicates governance, exacerbates identity-based conflicts, and obstructs efforts toward peaceful resolutions. They underscore the importance of addressing historical injustices and fostering inclusive dialogues to create more sustainable, just, and harmonious societies.