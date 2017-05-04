Refresh  

Gustave Mahler's Declaration of Love in the Adagietto Movement in his Fifth Symphony

Gergiev World Orchestra for Peace BBC Proms 2010

As Professor Geoff Kuenning of Harvey Mudd College in Claremont California wrote in 1994:

"Surely the most beautiful music the composer ever set to paper, it serves as perhaps the supreme example of Mahler's mastery of orchestration. Most of the orchestra is idled, but rather than choosing a conventional string ensemble, he adds a single harp to provide an underpinning of motion to the lazily soaring melody. This simple change is pure genius, producing a sonority that has never been matched before or since. Closing the eyes and relaxing in the concert hall, one can easily imagine a peaceful sunset in the mountains the composer loved, bringing a perfect end to the day's solitude and the last true happiness he would know."

The Adagietto, the fourth movement of the Fifth Symphony is Mahler's most famous composition and is the most frequently performed of his works. It represents Mahler's Declaration of Love to his wife Alma, sent to her entirely without words, but later, according to a letter she wrote to Willem Mengelberg, the composer left a small poem:

Wie ich Dich liebe, Du meine Sonne,

ich kann mit Worten Dir's nicht sagen.

Nur meine Sehnsucht kann ich Dir klagen

und meine Liebe, meine Wonne!"

[How much I love you, you my sun,

I cannot tell you that with words.

I can only lament to you my longing

and my love, my bliss!]

In the world of the ordinary people, if they were to learn this story, even then many would at first find such a Declaration of Love to be unwieldy pure fantasy, and miss entirely the rarity and depth of its emotion and intent.

After all, most people just use two or three words to express what they determine to be love, depending on which language is used. Mahler's musical language transcends all of that, and fortunately for him, his wife Alma, and millions of music lovers since then, she immediately recognized the magnificence of this expression.

Alma Schindler, after Mahler's death from a heart valve infection a few years later, next married the architect Walter Gropius and then later the Austrian novelist, Franz Werfel. No doubt, nothing ever transcended in her life the impact of the Adagietto, nor can hundreds of millions of music lovers ever since point to many compositions that equal the lyric beauty and impact of this stunning musical poem.

https://www.facebook.com/groups/592985284186083/

Early in the 2016 Primary campaign, I started a Facebook group: Bernie Sanders: Advice and Strategies to Help Him Win! As the primary season advanced, we shifted the focus to advancing Bernie's legislation in the Senate, particularly the most
 

The views expressed in this article are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

Stephen Fox

I look forward to reading your responses to this effort at analysis of great music, and, after listening to the performance, what it means to you, the reader. This is Anna Schindler Mahler.

Maurice Webster

Well said, absolutely hits the nail on the head analytically, and so refreshing to read music analysis, rather than more political caterwauling and complaints.


This symphony of Mahler has always been one of my favorites, and I have been in the audience several times when it was performed by the Chicago Symphony Orchestra. Thanks for the writing, and thanks to OpEdNews for hosting this level of creativity.


Here is another great one, #4, Vienna Philharmonic Conducted by Claudio Abbado



Submitted on Thursday, May 4, 2017 at 7:11:05 PM

Author 0
Stephen Fox

Thank you for the insightful comment. Always great to hear from you, and yes, I too, have wearied of the senseless political battles, fighting over things that should be quite obvious.

Maxwell

Thanks for writing this. I've been a huge Mahler fan since my "Mahler period" of my college days in the 1970's. the very first recording of the fifth I heard was by Walter, and I pretty well wore down my Solti/CSO LP's. Mahler wrote so much gorgeous stuff that I'm hard pressed to single out one thing as the most beautiful but if you want to call it the adagietto I certainly can't argue.

My only minor quibble is with the statement that Beethoven set down peasant dances. Maybe he did but my impression is his "Contradances" are original compositions and the Eroica one in particular resulted from a feud he was having with a rival piano virtuoso, Daniel Steibelt. He took one of Steibelt's compositions, turned it upside down, pounded out a motif from it as a ground bass and improvised above it. If he did fit a peasant melody to it on the spot, that would be even more testament to his genius!

From tragedy to triumph is, of course, a familiar theme in Beethoven's music (e.g. the ninth symphony with its stormy first movement and ode to joy finale). I think Mahler's 5th has the greatest emotional range of them all. But where is the funeral in the third? I suppose the "Pan Awakens" parts can sound kind of funereal. BTW if I did have to pick out one beautiful thing by Mahler it would probably be the finale of the third.

You could have mentioned the finale of the fifth is a giant fugue based on a satirical song he had written earlier about a singing contest between a nightingale and a cuckoo, judged by an ass chosen for his sharp ears, with predictable results.

Stephen Fox

Thank you Maxwell. That context between the nightingale and the cuckoo is really interesting, and, no I hadn't heard that one before at all.

Regarding the Contredances I am sure that I am correct. In the Tyrol and in Bavaria, you hear dances like that to this day (but not like you would have heard them in 1802!), and I am certain of their origin. I only slightly unsure how much time elapsed before the Eroica Variations and the 3rd Symphony. I can't find my copy of Thayer's Beethoven, the ultimate arbiter of all questions pertaining to Beethoven. The y are not numbered, except as in WO14, or without Opus Number.

So, in the meantime, will this suffice? All 12 Contredances.


