The novelist William Burroughs once wrote: "After a shooting spree, they always want to take the guns away from the people who didn't do it. I sure as hell wouldn't want to live in a society where the only people allowed guns are the police and the military."

The overwhelming number of people who own guns in America aren't killers. Anyone can, with a little digging, discover where most of the guns crimes are happening -- and that's where law-enforcement should focus their efforts. Trying to disarm the whole country is not only unworkable, it's targeting the wrong people.

A one-size-fits-all strategy is the work of bureaucrats in a tyranny.

Vaccinate everyone -- despite the fact that, by definition, those who are vaccinated should be automatically protected from those "germ carriers" who aren't. And by the way, research shows that vaccinated people shed (spread) the viruses for which they've vaccinated.

Diagnose millions of people with a whole set of standardly defined mental disorders, despite the fact that every individual is unique and different. And by the way, there are NO defining diagnostic tests for ANY official mental disorder. No blood, saliva, urine tests. No brain scans. No genetic assays.

Educate millions and millions of schoolchildren in public government schools by programming them with the same set of "progressive" values, as if they're all identical automatons in need of mind control.

Carry out wall-to-wall surveillance on the whole population, as if that is the only way to spot a small number of terrorists.

Go to war against major segments of a whole country (e.g., Afghanistan), as if that is the only way to root out a small number of terrorists.

Instead of searching out and vigorously prosecuting mega-corporations (with long jail sentences for executives) who actually pollute and poison the soil, water, and air, assume that the business of America is business across the board, and ignore the "side effects."

And conversely, when the bureaucracy is rendered so thin it can't adequately screen and vet the huge number of immigrants rushing into America, promote a policy of open borders so everyone can come in (because "they're all good people") -- thus reflecting the values taught to the young in government schools. And say this is the meaning of America.

Surveying this list and adding your own examples, you might conclude that entrenched centralized power is actively trying to destroy the country.

And then many people would think you've gone off the rails.

And magically, those are the same people who've been given a lifetime of indoctrination in the policy of one-size-fits-all, because such a policy is humane and good and serves a brighter future for all, for everyone, for the Collective.

Amen.