Gun-gods blitz, mayhem ensues

Hell-fire pierces the peaceful, still air

Human and animal kingdoms upturned

Orgiastic netherworld sounds permeate

Choke heavenly-realm angelic cries

Bottomless-pit monstrosities unchained

Harmonious simplicity rent asunder

Gun powder over African villages

Wrests sons from mothers

Tears daughters from fathers

Every affected area a crime scene

Africa's blood-soaked soil

Surrenders its best human specimens

Bloodlines terminated for all eternity

Humanity, kinship, familial love

Identity annihilated, personhood trashed

Guns, guns and more guns.





A nation rag-doll-like in a tsunami of guns

Law-makers exalt greed, immorality, death

Brooking neither dissent nor debate

Contemptuous of reason and good faith

Guns do not kill, people do

A good gun can stop a bad gun

2nd amendment supersedes any Holy Writ

Set in stone: IN GUNS WE TRUST

Guns, guns and more guns.



