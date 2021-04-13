 
 
Guns, guns and more guns

Gun-gods blitz, mayhem ensues
Hell-fire pierces the peaceful, still air
Human and animal kingdoms upturned
Orgiastic netherworld sounds permeate
Choke heavenly-realm angelic cries
Bottomless-pit monstrosities unchained
Harmonious simplicity rent asunder
Gun powder over African villages
Wrests sons from mothers
Tears daughters from fathers
Every affected area a crime scene
Africa's blood-soaked soil
Surrenders its best human specimens
Bloodlines terminated for all eternity
Humanity, kinship, familial love
Identity annihilated, personhood trashed
Guns, guns and more guns.

Human-gun-gods celebrate
Worship, venerate, idolize their handiwork
Revel in macabre killer-alchemy
Slavers, traders, masters, drivers
Coffers filled with treasures of darkness
Slave patrols hunt down escapees
Guns at the ready to terrify and re-kill
Human chattel sniffed and tracked
Merciless gun-deities hungry for human prey
Ahmaud Arbery, Trayvon Martins, Daunte Wright
Sacrificial offerings on their ruthless altar
Bloodied, shredded, shattered, lifeless
Guns, guns and more guns.

Sandy Hook, El Paso, Parkland, Orlando
Sutherland Springs, Las Vegas, Tree of life
Frankenstein's monster reigns supreme
Feeds insatiable lust for human carnage
Flaunts absolute, reprobate, godly power
In its wake, broken or hardened hearts
Destroying lives decimating communities

A nation rag-doll-like in a tsunami of guns
Law-makers exalt greed, immorality, death
Brooking neither dissent nor debate
Contemptuous of reason and good faith
Guns do not kill, people do
A good gun can stop a bad gun
2nd amendment supersedes any Holy Writ
Set in stone: IN GUNS WE TRUST
Guns, guns and more guns.

 

Nigerian International lawyer (LL.M Harvard),based in Lagos, Nigeria. My career spans the United Nations Geneva, Switzerland (World Health Organization, United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees), Nigerian energy sector(Shell Petroleum, (more...)
 

