Guns: When "Constitutional Carry" Isn't

By       (Page 1 of 1 pages)
Thomas Knapp

SIG Pro by Augustas Didzgalvis.
(Image by Wikipedia (commons.wikimedia.org), Author: Augustas Didžgalvis)   Details   Source   DMCA

On January 30, several Florida legislators introduced HB 543, "Concealed Carry of Weapons and Firearms Without a License." If passed, it would "allow" anyone -- Floridian or not -- who "meets specified requirements" to carry concealed firearms in the state.

Many gun rights supporters laud HB 543 as not just a good step, but something called "constitutional carry," even though among other defects, it doesn't seem to legalize "open" (that is, unconcealed) carry. Let's review what restrictions the US Constitution empowers government at any level to impose on the possession or carry of firearms:

THIS SPACE INTENTIONALLY LEFT BLANK

It's difficult to get more clear or prescriptive than "the right of the people to keep and bear Arms, shall not be infringed." See that period at the end there?

The Florida bill ever so slightly lightens one specific unconstitutional burden on one specific right, while imposing at least one patently unconstitutional burden on those exercising that right: They "[m]ust carry valid identification at all times when he or she is in actual possession of a concealed weapon or concealed firearm and must display such identification upon demand by a law enforcement officer."

Suppose that one does not meet the law's unconstitutional "specified requirements" -- for example, having never been convicted of offenses related to "controlled substances" -- but decides to carry concealed (as is his or her right) anyway.

Requiring that person to provide "valid identification" ("valid" seems to be undefined in the bill) is a requirement that the person incriminate himself or herself, a requirement forbidden by the Fifth Amendment.

Unless a police officer has probable cause to believe that you're committing or have committed a crime, who you are is none of that police officer's business. And if he or she DOES have such probable cause, it's his or her job to identify you, not your duty to identify yourself.

HB 543 isn't "constitutional carry." It's a partial relaxation of unconstitutional restrictions, combined with new unconstitutional restrictions.

Real "constitutional carry" would look something like this:

"All Florida statutes, regulations, orders, and ordinances relating to the manufacture, sale or other transfer, ownership, or carriage of arms are hereby repealed. All persons charged or held prisoner by the state of Florida or any subdivision thereof pursuant to such statutes, regulations, orders, and ordinances shall be immediately freed. All convictions of violating such statutes, regulations, orders, and ordinances shall be expunged. A truth and reconciliation commission shall be established to determine the amounts, qualifications, and processes for paying restitution to those damaged or injured by said statutes, regulations, orders, and ordinances."

The politicians behind HB 543 aren't on your side, or on the Constitution's. They're just making a simple matter complex while sacrificing none of their illegitimate power over you.

Thomas Knapp

Thomas L. Knapp is director and senior news analyst at the William Lloyd Garrison Center for Libertarian Advocacy Journalism (thegarrisoncenter.org). He lives and works in north central Florida.


Related Topic(s):
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Comments

3 people are discussing this page, with 17 comments

Robert Adler

You conveniently left off the first part of that key Constitutional sentence, which when left intact reads: "A well regulated Militia, being necessary to the security of a free State, the right of the people to keep and bear Arms, shall not be infringed." See that comma before the part you quoted?

It's not clear to me how allowing anyone and everyone to manufacture, transfer, sell and carry any arms they want (or, I suppose, can manage to mount in their armored vehicles) fits in with the idea of a well regulated militia. I also don't see how that right, interpreted as absolutely as you advocate, doesn't end up directly impinging on some other rights, such as everyone else's right to life.

Still, if you think we need a truth and reconciliation commission to provide restitution to people damaged by gun laws, I'm sure you would be equally happy to see a truth and reconciliation commission to provide restitution to people damaged by guns (except, of course, to the estimated 1.5 million Americans who have died "in gun-related incidents" in the last 5 decades -- hard to provide reconciliation or restitution to them.)

Submitted on Tuesday, Jan 31, 2023 at 3:18:32 PM

Thomas Knapp

Reply to Robert Adler:

The first part is not a provision. It's the stated reason for a provision.

It's not up to you to "allow" or not "allow" "anyone and everyone" to do anything. Someone else owning or carrying around something you don't want them to own or carry around doesn't impinge on your right to life, or on any of your other rights. There's no "right to not have anyone else ever do anything I happen not to like."

I'm fully in favor of restitution to the victims of violence -- from the perpetrators of that violence. Just like the institutions imposing unconstitutional gun laws should be responsible for restitution to their victims.

It's interesting that you leave out one thing about those deaths in "gun-related incidents." More than 60% of them are suicide. Do you also believe you own other people's lives in general and get to tell them when they may or may not choose to die, not just what they can carry while you graciously deign to let them live?

I don't "advocate" an "interpretation." I just read the plain text and know the history. But if you want an "interpretation," see US v. Miller. If you read the actual text of the ruling it basically says that there's a protected right to keep and bear only military weaponry. That is, the state can regulate your squirrel gun, but not your M1 Abrams tank.

Submitted on Tuesday, Jan 31, 2023 at 4:12:17 PM

Robert Adler

Reply to Thomas Knapp:

If the Constitution needs no interpretation, I guess that the Suoreme Court was an inexplicable Constitutional mistake. Hmm. It's almost as though the founders realized things weren't quite as simple and crystal clear as they seem to be to you.

Submitted on Tuesday, Jan 31, 2023 at 8:13:34 PM

Thomas Knapp

Reply to Robert Adler:

Feel free to point out where I said that the Constitution needs no interpretation. You can't, because I didn't.

Submitted on Wednesday, Feb 1, 2023 at 4:42:23 AM

Robert Adler

Reply to Thomas Knapp:

"I don't "advocate" an "interpretation." I just read the plain text and know the history."

Plain text. Your words. But perhaps they just apply to that particular phrase in the Constitution?

Submitted on Wednesday, Feb 1, 2023 at 9:38:10 AM

Thomas Knapp

Reply to Robert Adler:

Exactly. They apply to that particular phrase in the Constitution.

The phrase offers no exceptions either as to types of infringements or level of government infringing (unlike, for example, the First Amendment, which specified "Congress shall make no law ..." and was thus interpreted until the incorporation doctrine vis a vis the Fourteenth Amendment came into play.

If you want interpretation, the place to look would be the phrase "right of the people." See, for example, Rehnquist's opinion in US v. Verdugo-Urquidez where he notes different recognitions of rights. For example:

He interprets "person" (e.g. "No person shall be held to answer for a capital, or otherwise infamous crime, unless on a presentment or indictment of a grand jury") to mean any and all people, regardless of their citizenship or residency status.

He interprets rights "of the people" (e.g. the Second Amendment) to refer to rights recognized both for citizens and those with significant "association" with the US, e.g. permanent resident immigrants.

And he interprets rights of "citizens" (e.g. "The right of citizens of the United States, who are eighteen years of age or older, to vote") to apply to those who are US citizens as defined in the Fourteenth Amendment.

While I'm not a devotee of the Constitution (I take Spooner's position on it), that interpretation of the Constitution's verbiage seems reasonable and applicable.

Submitted on Wednesday, Feb 1, 2023 at 9:46:34 AM

Blair Gelbond

  New Content

Such absurdity!

Guns? Really?

Guns involve a childish preoccupation ("cowboys and Indians") and a manifestation of raw fear and aggression.

I look forward to the day when we grow up.

Submitted on Thursday, Feb 2, 2023 at 1:22:41 PM

Thomas Knapp

Reply to Blair Gelbond:

Those of us who grew up a long time ago are not likely to stand around waiting for you to catch up to the group.

Submitted on Thursday, Feb 2, 2023 at 1:35:55 PM

Blair Gelbond

Reply to Thomas Knapp:

Thomas,

Your comment is incoherent. Please clarify.

Submitted on Thursday, Feb 2, 2023 at 1:52:01 PM

Thomas Knapp

Reply to Blair Gelbond:

OK, here's the clarification:

You ranted like a child throwing a tantrum, while playing dress-up as the adult in the room.

Submitted on Thursday, Feb 2, 2023 at 2:06:34 PM

Blair Gelbond

Reply to Thomas Knapp:

Thomas,

This is your imagination wildly at work, seemingly without a rational perspective to rein it in.

My suggestion: have a look in the mirror.

Submitted on Thursday, Feb 2, 2023 at 3:54:42 PM

Thomas Knapp

Reply to Blair Gelbond:

OK, when I look in the mirror, here's what I see:

A non-gun-nut who doesn't own a bunch of guns but who is familiar with their history (I wrote my first magazine article as a teen, on building muzzle-loaders), who is well-qualified in their use (I took my first gun safety course in junior high and my secondary MOS in the US Marine Corps was marksmanship instructor), and who, after one close call that came down to a fraction of a second, is glad he's never had to shoot someone with one.

And behind me, I see you babbling like an idiot about how something you obviously dislike and obviously know nothing about must be baaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaddddddd because you dislike it and know nothing whatsoever about it.

Submitted on Thursday, Feb 2, 2023 at 5:33:42 PM

Robert Adler

Reply to Blair Gelbond:

Blair,

You made a general comment which Mr. Knapp seems to have taken personally. In his subsequent comments he's called you immature, a child throwing tantrums, talking like an idiot, etc. It seems to me that once a discussion devolves to put-downs and name-calling the most constructive thing to do is to walk away.

Submitted on Thursday, Feb 2, 2023 at 8:19:57 PM

Thomas Knapp

Reply to Robert Adler:

The way to keep a discussion from devolving to that level is to have some idea what the hell you're talking about before talking about.

For example, I wouldn't make a dismissive remark about the teachings of Baba Ram Dass without at least bothering to read Be Here Now. Far from being a "childish preoccupation," guns are among the most influential inventions of the last 800 years or so, and have had a tremendous impact -- much of it negative -- on human civilization.

Submitted on Thursday, Feb 2, 2023 at 8:33:47 PM

Robert Adler

Reply to Thomas Knapp:

With all due respect, I'm taking my own advice and quietly walking away.

Submitted on Thursday, Feb 2, 2023 at 11:16:02 PM

Thomas Knapp

Reply to Robert Adler:

I'm due no respect whatsoever, but have a great weekend.

Submitted on Friday, Feb 3, 2023 at 4:49:15 AM

Blair Gelbond

Reply to Robert Adler:

Robert,

Me too. You are obviously right on the money.

Mr. K's projections only reveal his own stuckness.

Not a game worth playing. However, fun is still available.

If anything, I might recommend daily meetings with a psychiatrist who prescribes strong psych meds...or a Quas-so-mo-do treatment.

Otherwise, one might eventually find oneself jammed down the birth canal for the 10 millionth time.

Oh, welp.

Submitted on Saturday, Feb 4, 2023 at 12:50:14 PM

Tell A Friend