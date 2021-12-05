 
 
Send a Tweet
Most Popular Choices
Click Here to Remove All Ads
Share on Facebook 1 Share on Twitter Printer Friendly Page More Sharing
Exclusive to OpEdNews:
General News    H3'ed 12/5/21

Gun Loving Parents like the Crumbleys Are Not Rare

By       (Page 1 of 2 pages)   No comments
Become a Premium Member Would you like to know how many people have read this article? Or how reputable the author is? Simply sign up for a Advocate premium membership and you'll automatically see this data on every article. Plus a lot more, too.
Author 1353
Message Martha Rosenberg
Become a Fan
  (84 fans)

Used by permission from Dreamstime
Used by permission from Dreamstime
(Image by Dreamstime)   Details   DMCA

Many are horrified at the pro-gun social media posts that the mother of alleged Oxford High School shooter, Ethan Crumbley, sent prior to the November 30 shooting in the Detroit exurb that left four dead.

According to Oakland County, Michigan prosecutor Karen McDonald, mother Jennifer Crumbley posted that taking Ethan to a shooting range was "a mother-son day" and that she "bought a gun for her baby for Christmas." When teachers found Ethan searching for ammunition on his phone and notified his parents, Jennifer Crumbley sent him a text saying, "LOL, I'm not mad at you. You have to learn not to get caught," further says McDonald. Ethan's father James Crumbley bought the gun used in the attack days earlier on Black Friday say detectives.

Who remembers how Nancy Lanza, mother of Sandy Hook killer Adam Lanza, took him to shooting ranges to sharpen his skills and validate his love of firearmsdespite his obvious mental illness? Twenty children and six adults were killed by Adam Lanza during the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting in Newtown, Connecticut on December 14, 2012. He shot and killed his mother, Nancy Lanza, earlier that day.

Three years later on October 1, 2015, Christopher Harper walked into a class at Umpqua Community College near Roseburg, Oregon and fatally shot eight students and a professor. Law enforcement officials found 14 guns in his home where he lived with his mother, Laurel Harper.

Laurel Harper, a gun enthusiast, reportedly like to boast about her arsenal online and said she even moved to Oregon from California to be able to "open carry."

"When the mood strikes," she wrote on Facebook, "I sling an AR, Tek-9 or AK over my shoulder, or holster a Glock 21 (not 22), or one of my other handguns, like the Sig Sauer P226, and walk out the door." Shotguns "are a little too cumbersome to open carry."

And then there was Jaylen Fryberg who shot and killed four students at Marysville Pilchuck High School in Marysville, Washington, on October 24, 2014. In a deleted Instagram account, Fryberg displays a rifle that he says was a birthday present from his parents. Thanks, folks.

Most school shooters are clearly unbalanced and violent before their deeds and some had police records or issued threats. Anyone, certainly the parents who provided the weapons through commission or omission, could see the murders coming.

Next Page  1  |  2

(Note: You can view every article as one long page if you sign up as an Advocate Member, or higher).

 

Rate It | View Ratings

Martha Rosenberg Social Media Pages: Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Martha Rosenberg is an award-winning investigative public health reporter who covers the food, drug and gun industries. Her first book, Born With A Junk Food Deficiency: How Flaks, Quacks and Hacks Pimp The Public Health, is distributed by Random (more...)
 

Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; , Add Tags
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEdNews Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Grassley Investigates Lilly/WebMD link Reported by Washington Post

The Drug Store in Your Tap Water

It's the Cymbalta Stupid

Are You Sure You're Not Psychotic Asks Shameless Drug Company?

Another Poorly Regulated "Derivative"--the Antidepressant Pristiq

MRSA and More. Antibiotics Linked to Obesity and Allergies, Too

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   


You can enter 2000 characters.
Become a Premium Member Would you like to be able to enter longer comments? You can enter 10,000 characters with Leader Membership. Simply sign up for your Premium Membership and you can say much more. Plus you'll be able to do a lot more, too.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 

Username
Password
Show Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 