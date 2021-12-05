Gun Loving Parents like the Crumbleys Are Not Rare



Used by permission from Dreamstime

(Image by Dreamstime) Details DMCA



Many are horrified at the pro-gun social media posts that the mother of alleged Oxford High School shooter, Ethan Crumbley, sent prior to the November 30 shooting in the Detroit exurb that left four dead.

According to Oakland County, Michigan prosecutor Karen McDonald, mother Jennifer Crumbley posted that taking Ethan to a shooting range was "a mother-son day" and that she "bought a gun for her baby for Christmas." When teachers found Ethan searching for ammunition on his phone and notified his parents, Jennifer Crumbley sent him a text saying, "LOL, I'm not mad at you. You have to learn not to get caught," further says McDonald. Ethan's father James Crumbley bought the gun used in the attack days earlier on Black Friday say detectives.

Who remembers how Nancy Lanza, mother of Sandy Hook killer Adam Lanza, took him to shooting ranges to sharpen his skills and validate his love of firearmsdespite his obvious mental illness? Twenty children and six adults were killed by Adam Lanza during the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting in Newtown, Connecticut on December 14, 2012. He shot and killed his mother, Nancy Lanza, earlier that day.

Three years later on October 1, 2015, Christopher Harper walked into a class at Umpqua Community College near Roseburg, Oregon and fatally shot eight students and a professor. Law enforcement officials found 14 guns in his home where he lived with his mother, Laurel Harper.

Laurel Harper, a gun enthusiast, reportedly like to boast about her arsenal online and said she even moved to Oregon from California to be able to "open carry."

"When the mood strikes," she wrote on Facebook, "I sling an AR, Tek-9 or AK over my shoulder, or holster a Glock 21 (not 22), or one of my other handguns, like the Sig Sauer P226, and walk out the door." Shotguns "are a little too cumbersome to open carry."

And then there was Jaylen Fryberg who shot and killed four students at Marysville Pilchuck High School in Marysville, Washington, on October 24, 2014. In a deleted Instagram account, Fryberg displays a rifle that he says was a birthday present from his parents. Thanks, folks.

Most school shooters are clearly unbalanced and violent before their deeds and some had police records or issued threats. Anyone, certainly the parents who provided the weapons through commission or omission, could see the murders coming.

Next Page 1 | 2

(Note: You can view every article as one long page if you sign up as an Advocate Member, or higher).