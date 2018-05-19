Power of Story Send a Tweet        
Exclusive to OpEdNews:
General News

Gun Lobby Thanks Public For Short Memory

By       Message Martha Rosenberg       (Page 1 of 1 pages)     Permalink

Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; ; , Add Tags  Add to My Group(s)

View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com Headlined to H3 5/19/18

Author 1353
Become a Fan
  (82 fans)
- Advertisement -

It has been a whole 24 hours since nine students and a teacher lost their lives in a shooting at Santa Fe High School, not far from Houston. Already the news cycle has moved on and Twitter has gone dark. The gun lobby and pro-gun politicians thank the public for its short memory.

It has been a whole month since the Waffle House shooting in Nashville in which four were killed and two wounded and people have forgotten about it, too. They have especially forgotten about the fact that law enforcement officials transferred the suspect's guns to his father who then returned them, according to published reports. Yesterday's suspected gunman possessed a shotgun and a .38 revolver legally purchased by his father.

What if there was a law that such parents are charged as accessories? They would face prison time like their killer children? But no! That would violate our "gun rights"----right gun lobby?

- Advertisement -

The gun lobby says no laws could stop such shootings despite the clear disproof that every developed country presents: there are not weekly school shootings or practically mass shootings at all where there are strict gun laws.


Countries with strict gun laws don't have school shootings
(Image by Martha Rosenberg)   Permission   Details   DMCA

- Advertisement -

As far as the gun lobby's knee jerk "criminals don't obey laws" comment, should we repeal laws against robbery, rape and murder because criminals don't obey them? How about the gun lobby's claim that "law-abiding" people unduly suffer from laws while criminals slip through? Should we repeal airport screening to get on planes? Why should we, law-abiding citizens, suffer? Criminals who don't obey laws anyway.

The gun lobby and pro-gun politicians are happy the public has forgotten about the Fort Lauderdale airport shooting last year in which the murder weapon had been returned to the suspect and was reportedly used to kill five and wound eight.

Only two months earlier, there was a shooting at Oklahoma City's Will Rogers World Airport which the public has also forgotten about. A gunman shot and killed a Southwest Airlines employee who was the father of Kansas City Chiefs long snapper James Winchester. Who remembers that? The suspected gunman, a legal gun owner, was a former Southwest Airlines employee apparently seeking revenge.

Three years earlier there was another airport shooting at the Los Angeles International Airport. A gunman opened fire, killing a U.S. government Transportation Security Administration (TSA) officer and injuring several other people. He carried a note saying he wanted to kill TSA officers and asked people if they were with TSF before shooting.

The gunman was carrying a semiautomatic rifle, five 30-round magazines and hundreds of additional rounds of ammunition contained in boxes. Due to the weaponry, police could not let paramedics enter the crime area and as a result a TSA officer bled to death. Like the Fort Lauderdale airport and Will Rogers World Airport gunmen, the LA airport killer was legal gun owner.

If people have forgotten the Waffle House shooting and airport shootings, they have certainly forgotten about the biggest shooting in US history in Las Vegas in October which killed 58 and injured 851.

- Advertisement -

In addition to our short memory, the gun lobby appreciates how little attention is given to this fact: countries that do not allow people to purchase 55 guns in one year as the Vegas killer did do not have Vegas-style massacres.

 

- Advertisement -

View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com

Martha Rosenberg is an award-winning investigative public health reporter who covers the food, drug and gun industries. Her first book, Born With A Junk Food Deficiency: How Flaks, Quacks and Hacks Pimp The Public Health, is distributed by Random (more...)
 

Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon Share Author on Social Media   Go To Commenting

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; ; , Add Tags
- Advertisement -

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Grassley Investigates Lilly/WebMD link Reported by Washington Post

The Drug Store in Your Tap Water

It's the Cymbalta Stupid

Are You Sure You're Not Psychotic Asks Shameless Drug Company?

Another Poorly Regulated "Derivative"--the Antidepressant Pristiq

MRSA and More. Antibiotics Linked to Obesity and Allergies, Too

Comments Image Post Article Comment

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
Connect with Facebook     Connect with Twitter            Register with Facebook     Register with Twitter

Comment:   

You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 
Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered. 		First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)
No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 