Guide us home

(Note: For best results, read aloud to Nils Frahm's "Winged Victory for the Sullen", pausing 2 seconds between the lines. YouTube link follows the poem.)

We begin the ascent

The truck approached the mountain

Must be made ready

Everyone came forward

She moved to the window

Crickets fall silent

Gesturing long fingers

Markings upon sea shells

Speak about questions

What happened to me

Prepare the way

Quantity to quality

Suffer the same fate

Only a matter of time

Intelligent spontaneity

A week a day or an hour

What splits took place

Densely packed conglomerations

On the warm sunny beaches

Citizen of another world

Work crews began

Mother went to hoe

We came to help

Surrounding hells rumble

Cleverer person within

Influence of these ideas

Crickets fall silent

Gesturing long fingers

Markings upon sea shells

Speak about questions

What happened to me

Prepare the way

Leave everything

Remember what we are doing

Spring of purification

Somewhere long ago

Which makes the new possible

Designate the limits

Benefited us greatly

Implies the static element

Only a matter of time

The expansion of ice

By what authority

Explorations and formulations

Separation of the parts

Different universes

That could pulse away

Crickets fall silent

Gesturing long fingers

Markings upon sea shells

Speak about questions

What happened to me

Prepare the way

Hierarchical clustering model

Classically reductionist

Impression comes to me

Claims of the paranormal

Courage to comfort

The cat will die if

Consciousness to a thermostat

Increasingly crazed narrator

How to make a furnace

In the radio spectrum

Using standard candles

Inaccessible to spy satellites

Growth factor receptor

On the exposed brain

Crickets fall silent

Gesturing long fingers

Markings upon sea shells

Speak about questions

What happened to me

Prepare the way

Cycle of authority

Acquired a point of view

Glimpse of a card

Solar wind flowed

You may be thinking

Jars of medicine

The mystery dimension

Night is older than day

Into the elephant's nostrils

It's a simple image

The so-called miracles

It opened a crack

It's a simple image

The so-called miracles

Kind of catalyzing trick

Crickets fall silent

Gesturing long fingers

Markings upon sea shells

Speak about questions

What happened to me

Prepare the way

Would be revolutionary

Spectators stood in silence

The frame is deep

Lightly as a blown bubble

Images sounds and smells

Sink into themselves

Making children aware

Waded into the brook

Only a matter of time

It appeared so unto them

Listen to the noise of the sea

The coming change

Must eventually encounter

The female crow says

Crickets fall silent

Gesturing long fingers

Markings upon sea shells

Speak about questions

What happened to me

Prepare the way

Obscured by heavy vines

Emerging from internal sensations

The most fragile portion

Crickets fall silent

Gesturing long fingers

Markings upon sea shells

Speak about questions

What happened to me

Prepare the way

..........

.youtube.com/watch?v=e1mHyj3lubQ

 

Gary Lindorff is a poet, writer, blogger and author of several books, the latest: 13 Seeds: Health, Karma and Initiation.
 

