Guide us home

(Note: For best results, read aloud to Nils Frahm's "Winged Victory for the Sullen", pausing 2 seconds between the lines. YouTube link follows the poem.)
We begin the ascent
The truck approached the mountain
Must be made ready
Everyone came forward
She moved to the window
Crickets fall silent
Gesturing long fingers
Markings upon sea shells
Speak about questions
What happened to me
Prepare the way
Quantity to quality
Suffer the same fate
Only a matter of time
Intelligent spontaneity
A week a day or an hour
What splits took place
Densely packed conglomerations
On the warm sunny beaches
Citizen of another world
Work crews began
Mother went to hoe
We came to help
Surrounding hells rumble
Cleverer person within
Influence of these ideas
Crickets fall silent
Gesturing long fingers
Markings upon sea shells
Speak about questions
What happened to me
Prepare the way
Leave everything
Remember what we are doing
Spring of purification
Somewhere long ago
Which makes the new possible
Designate the limits
Benefited us greatly
Implies the static element
Only a matter of time
The expansion of ice
By what authority
Explorations and formulations
Separation of the parts
Different universes
That could pulse away
Crickets fall silent
Gesturing long fingers
Markings upon sea shells
Speak about questions
What happened to me
Prepare the way
Hierarchical clustering model
Classically reductionist
Impression comes to me
Claims of the paranormal
Courage to comfort
The cat will die if
Consciousness to a thermostat
Increasingly crazed narrator
How to make a furnace
In the radio spectrum
Using standard candles
Inaccessible to spy satellites
Growth factor receptor
On the exposed brain
Crickets fall silent
Gesturing long fingers
Markings upon sea shells
Speak about questions
What happened to me
Prepare the way
Cycle of authority
Acquired a point of view
Glimpse of a card
Solar wind flowed
You may be thinking
Jars of medicine
The mystery dimension
Night is older than day
Into the elephant's nostrils
It's a simple image
The so-called miracles
It opened a crack
It's a simple image
The so-called miracles
Kind of catalyzing trick
Crickets fall silent
Gesturing long fingers
Markings upon sea shells
Speak about questions
What happened to me
Prepare the way
Would be revolutionary
Spectators stood in silence
The frame is deep
Lightly as a blown bubble
Images sounds and smells
Sink into themselves
Making children aware
Waded into the brook
Only a matter of time
It appeared so unto them
Listen to the noise of the sea
The coming change
Must eventually encounter
The female crow says
Crickets fall silent
Gesturing long fingers
Markings upon sea shells
Speak about questions
What happened to me
Prepare the way
Obscured by heavy vines
Emerging from internal sensations
The most fragile portion
Crickets fall silent
Gesturing long fingers
Markings upon sea shells
Speak about questions
What happened to me
Prepare the way
..........