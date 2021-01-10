Guide us home

(Note: For best results, read aloud to Nils Frahm's "Winged Victory for the Sullen", pausing 2 seconds between the lines. YouTube link follows the poem.)

We begin the ascent



The truck approached the mountain



Must be made ready



Everyone came forward



She moved to the window



Crickets fall silent



Gesturing long fingers



Markings upon sea shells



Speak about questions



What happened to me



Prepare the way



Quantity to quality



Suffer the same fate



Only a matter of time



Intelligent spontaneity



A week a day or an hour



What splits took place



Densely packed conglomerations



On the warm sunny beaches



Citizen of another world



Work crews began



Mother went to hoe



We came to help



Surrounding hells rumble



Cleverer person within



Influence of these ideas



Crickets fall silent



Gesturing long fingers



Markings upon sea shells



Speak about questions



What happened to me



Prepare the way



Leave everything



Remember what we are doing



Spring of purification



Somewhere long ago



Which makes the new possible



Designate the limits



Benefited us greatly



Implies the static element



Only a matter of time



The expansion of ice



By what authority



Explorations and formulations



Separation of the parts



Different universes



That could pulse away



Crickets fall silent



Gesturing long fingers



Markings upon sea shells



Speak about questions



What happened to me



Prepare the way



Hierarchical clustering model



Classically reductionist



Impression comes to me



Claims of the paranormal



Courage to comfort



The cat will die if



Consciousness to a thermostat



Increasingly crazed narrator



How to make a furnace



In the radio spectrum



Using standard candles



Inaccessible to spy satellites



Growth factor receptor



On the exposed brain



Crickets fall silent



Gesturing long fingers



Markings upon sea shells



Speak about questions



What happened to me



Prepare the way



Cycle of authority



Acquired a point of view



Glimpse of a card



Solar wind flowed



You may be thinking



Jars of medicine



The mystery dimension



Night is older than day



Into the elephant's nostrils



It's a simple image



The so-called miracles



It opened a crack



Kind of catalyzing trick



Crickets fall silent



Gesturing long fingers



Markings upon sea shells



Speak about questions



What happened to me



Prepare the way



Would be revolutionary



Spectators stood in silence



The frame is deep



Lightly as a blown bubble



Images sounds and smells



Sink into themselves



Making children aware



Waded into the brook



Only a matter of time



It appeared so unto them



Listen to the noise of the sea



The coming change



Must eventually encounter



The female crow says



Crickets fall silent



Gesturing long fingers



Markings upon sea shells



Speak about questions



What happened to me



Prepare the way



Obscured by heavy vines



Emerging from internal sensations



The most fragile portion



Crickets fall silent



Gesturing long fingers



Markings upon sea shells



Speak about questions



What happened to me



Prepare the way

..........

.youtube.com/watch?v=e1mHyj3lubQ