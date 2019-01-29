 
 
Send a Tweet
Most Popular Choices
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Tell A Friend Printer Friendly Page Save As Favorite View Favorites
Exclusive to OpEdNews:
Life Arts

Guaido, the Self-Proclaimed/Made Man

By   Follow Me on Twitter     Message Philip Kraske       (Page 1 of 1 pages)     Permalink    (# of views)   No comments

Related Topic(s): ; , Add Tags
Add to My Group(s)

View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com

Author 70183
Become a Fan
  (6 fans)

Flag
Flag
(Image by anyulled)   Details   DMCA
- Advertisement -
populumpoetry="y">You gotta just love these guys with ambition,
Whose rhetoric alone pulls off their mission.
Far easier t'is than harvesting votes,
Mugging for selfies and caressing rank goats,
Debating opponents and with unions lunching
Sipping warm beer and cold bratties munching.
.
So why not proclaim oneself king of the land,
Take a swell solemn oath and strike up the band?
For ol' Napoleon it worked well enough:
Leader-king-emperor, straight up the bluff,
Then bark and fetch for the Yankees as Fido,
Which seems to sit well with President Guaido.
.
Manager-of-the-year Maduro sure ain't,
A glowering Trump without the hair paint,
Ham-fisted and arrogant, too Latin by half,
His rhetoric soaring and good for a laugh,
And yet it's his country for better or worse,
And for Vens to decide if he's Churchill or curse.
.
'Course, south of the border you never quite know
If the econ's that poor or who's running the show
Is some latter-day Nixon who said to his team,
"That country's toast, make the economy scream."
And if the new prez is a self-proclaimed man,
Yank dips count their blessings: it could be Af-stan.

 

- Advertisement -

View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com

I live in Madrid, Spain, where I teach English on a freelance basis. My four novels can be seen on my website: www.philipkraske.com

Philip Kraske Social Media Pages: Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Writers Guidelines
Related Topic(s): ; , Add Tags
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEdNews Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

9-11 was a national job

What if North Korea Turns off the Lights in America?

Republicans try to stop the Revolution of the Rubes

The touchy-feely propaganda of 60 Minutes

Russia and The New Rome

Syria and sarin: such is politics

Comments Image Post Article Comment

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
Connect with Facebook     Connect with Twitter            Register with Facebook     Register with Twitter

Comment:   

You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 
Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered. 		First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)
No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 