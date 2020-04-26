 
 
Send a Tweet
Most Popular Choices
Poll Analyses
Share on Facebook 1 Share on Twitter Printer Friendly Page More Sharing
OpEdNews Op Eds    H4'ed 4/26/20

Grow Vegetables, Fruits, Meat, and Eggs in Your Backyard with Free, Online "Home Grown Food Summit"

By       (Page 1 of 2 pages) (View How Many People Read This)   2 comments
Author 516130
Follow Me on Twitter     Message Marjory Wildcraft
Become a Fan

Imagine your dinner table laden with fresh, nutritious food that you've grown yourself in your backyard. This is not a dream, but something you can do. The 6th annual Home Grown Food Summit has more than 35+ presentations to help you make this a reality.

Home Grown Food Summit
Home Grown Food Summit
(Image by The Grow Network)   Details   DMCA

Marjory with Home Grown Veggies
Marjory with Home Grown Veggies
(Image by The Grow Network)   Details   DMCA

Home grown food summit topics include:

The presenters are bestselling authors, leading research institutes, and super empowered individuals. You'll learn:

- 7 powerful fertilizers you can make from household waste
- Elegant vertical gardens
- Chicken whispering
- Roadkill: How to know if it is safe to eat
- Container gardens
- Goats in the backyard, everything you need to get started
- 5 best plants to growing in a greenhouse
- Herbs for dental issues
- Dealing with garden pests
- Victory gardens
- How to make and use herbal medicines
- Getting kids into green time versus screen time
- Growing backyard cannabis
- Property purchase checklist for homesteads or survival retreats
- Beyond the brownie: cannabis in the kitchen
- How to grow medicinal herbs

The Home Grown Food Summit is online and airs from May 4 to May 10. Free registration at https://homegrownfoodsummit.com

Seven free bonuses when you register for the Home Grown Food Summit

Get these bonuses immediately upon registration:

- Anti-viral protocol for natural control of herpes, shingles, influenza, hepatitis A, B, C and other viruses
- 10 strategies for growing food in climate change
- "Compost" the funniest movie on building soil you've ever seen
- Top 10 Immune boosting herbs
- 50 easy and free fertilizers
- The organic gardeners toolkit
- Free membership in the Grow Network

5 Live "Ask Me Anything Sessions" at the Home Grown Food Summit

Call in and get direct access.

* Dr. Patrick Jones - Saturday, May 9th 1pm CST
Dr. Jones has been a practicing veterinarian since 1992, and he's a Traditional Naturopath and Clinical Herbalist. As a veterinarian, he regularly treats cases such as: gunshot wounds, chronic diseases, and trauma.

* Ronnie Cummins - Saturday, May 9th 3pm CST
Ronnie is the International Director of the Organic Consumers Association. Ronnie is most famous as the organizer and force behind the "millions against Monsanto" campaign. He joins us to talk about what you can do in your own backyard to contribute to the regeneration of our planet.

Next Page  1  |  2

 

Valuable 1  
Rate It | View Ratings

Marjory Wildcraft Social Media Pages: Facebook Page       Twitter Page       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram Page

The Grow Network is the premier community of people who grow food, make medicine, and build resiliency in our communities. We are a user supported online platform for the exchange of practices for family-scale sustainable living. We have 5 (more...)
 

Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; (more...) ; ; ; ; ; ; ; , Add Tags  (less...)
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Follow Me on Twitter     Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEdNews Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Grow Vegetables, Fruits, Meat, and Eggs in Your Backyard with Free, Online "Home Grown Food Summit"

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   


You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 

Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

2 people are discussing this page, with 2 comments  Post Comment

Marjory Wildcraft

Become a Fan
Author 516130
Follow Me on Twitter (Member since Apr 24, 2020), 1 articles, 1 comments (How many times has this commenter been recommended?)
Not paid member although Facebook page url on login Profile is filled in Not paid member although Twitter page url on login Profile is filled in Not paid member although Linkedin page url on login Profile is filled in Not paid member although Instagram page url on login Profile is filled in

  New Content

We make growing your own food simple! Join The Grow Network at www.TheGrowNetwork.com to learn more. Together we can get Home Grown Food On Every Table.

Submitted on Sunday, Apr 26, 2020 at 3:52:04 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
  Recommend  (0+)
Help
Share Comment More Sharing   
Rob Kall

Become a Fan
Author 1
Editor-in-Chief
Follow Me on Twitter
(Member since Jun 5, 2005), 307 fans, 2564 articles, 5273 quicklinks, 6376 comments, 521 diaries (How many times has this commenter been recommended?)
Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

  New Content
Comment by Rob Kall:

I invited this post.

Submitted on Sunday, Apr 26, 2020 at 3:52:32 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
  Recommend  (0+)
Help
Share Comment More Sharing   

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 