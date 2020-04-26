Imagine your dinner table laden with fresh, nutritious food that you've grown yourself in your backyard. This is not a dream, but something you can do. The 6th annual Home Grown Food Summit has more than 35+ presentations to help you make this a reality.

Home grown food summit topics include:

The presenters are bestselling authors, leading research institutes, and super empowered individuals. You'll learn:

- 7 powerful fertilizers you can make from household waste

- Elegant vertical gardens

- Chicken whispering

- Roadkill: How to know if it is safe to eat

- Container gardens

- Goats in the backyard, everything you need to get started

- 5 best plants to growing in a greenhouse

- Herbs for dental issues

- Dealing with garden pests

- Victory gardens

- How to make and use herbal medicines

- Getting kids into green time versus screen time

- Growing backyard cannabis

- Property purchase checklist for homesteads or survival retreats

- Beyond the brownie: cannabis in the kitchen

- How to grow medicinal herbs

The Home Grown Food Summit is online and airs from May 4 to May 10. Free registration at https://homegrownfoodsummit.com

Seven free bonuses when you register for the Home Grown Food Summit

Get these bonuses immediately upon registration:

- Anti-viral protocol for natural control of herpes, shingles, influenza, hepatitis A, B, C and other viruses

- 10 strategies for growing food in climate change

- "Compost" the funniest movie on building soil you've ever seen

- Top 10 Immune boosting herbs

- 50 easy and free fertilizers

- The organic gardeners toolkit

- Free membership in the Grow Network

5 Live "Ask Me Anything Sessions" at the Home Grown Food Summit

Call in and get direct access.

* Dr. Patrick Jones - Saturday, May 9th 1pm CST

Dr. Jones has been a practicing veterinarian since 1992, and he's a Traditional Naturopath and Clinical Herbalist. As a veterinarian, he regularly treats cases such as: gunshot wounds, chronic diseases, and trauma.

* Ronnie Cummins - Saturday, May 9th 3pm CST

Ronnie is the International Director of the Organic Consumers Association. Ronnie is most famous as the organizer and force behind the "millions against Monsanto" campaign. He joins us to talk about what you can do in your own backyard to contribute to the regeneration of our planet.

