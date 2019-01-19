 
 
Send a Tweet
Most Popular Choices
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter 1 Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Tell A Friend Printer Friendly Page Save As Favorite View Favorites
Exclusive to OpEdNews:
OpEdNews Op Eds

Ground Wars and Space Wars

By       Message Arshad M Khan       (Page 1 of 3 pages)     Permalink    (# of views)   No comments

Related Topic(s): ; ; ; , Add Tags
Add to My Group(s)

Valuable 2   Must Read 1   Well Said 1  
View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com Headlined to H2 1/19/19

Author 500573
- Advertisement -


The Militarization of Space Stratfor Military Analyst Paul Floyd explains why militaries are expanding their war fighting capabilities into space. About Stratfor: Stratfor brings global events ...
(Image by YouTube, Channel: Stratfor)   Permission   Details   DMCA

Four weeks and counting the shutdown continues except the tit-for-tat is fast approaching kindergarten level. The Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi is third in line for the office of President. The Democrats having won back the House she is a Democrat, and Donald Trump just canceled her morale-boosting trip, together with a congressional delegation, to the soldiers in Afghanistan. Able to do that very simply by denying the use of the military aircraft scheduled to fly them there (he cited the shutdown), he suggested they could fly commercial, although disclosing plans to a war zone by such a high-level elected official has left some dismayed.


- Advertisement -

A day earlier, Ms. Pelosi urged the president to postpone his State of the Union address which is hosted by the House, again because of the shutdown, prompting some believe Mr. Trump's response.


Meanwhile many Federal workers are having difficulty buying groceries -- about 800,000 either continue to work without pay or are just sitting at home waiting to return. Many, if they can, are taking on temporary jobs.

- Advertisement -


As the cost of the shutdown rises, so does the political cost. A new Marist poll finds 54 percent blame Trump for the shutdown while 31 percent believe the Democrats are the cause. But, cutting across party lines, 70 percent do not like the shutdown and agree it is a bad negotiating strategy. It looks like it might cost all incumbents, and Republicans are likely to suffer worse.


The latest shot fired is a threatened investigation by Democrats. It is alleged that Mr. Trump instructed his former lawyer Michael Cohen to lie to Congress about plans to build a Trump Tower in Moscow. The House Intelligence Committee will investigate the claims according to its new chairman Adam Schiff, a Democrat, adding that suborning perjury before this committee is the most serious charge to date against the president.


From ground wars to space wars: President Trump has now announced new missile defense plans. A layer of space sensors to detect missile launches anywhere on earth is the intent. "Our goal is simple: to ensure we can detect and destroy any missile launched against the United States -- anywhere, anytime, any place." Inevitably the new plan invites comparisons with Ronald Reagan's "Star Wars" concept introduced in the 1980s but later shelved after the Soviet Union dissolved.

- Advertisement -


The Pentagon's Missile Defense Review notes four countries (China, Iran, North Korea and Russia) that could be possible threats with missiles capable of hitting the U.S. "We have some very bad players out there," according to Mr. Trump, though it is almost impossible to imagine any of the four countries mentioned launching a missile strike. Given the consequences, including a nuclear winter to threaten the planet as a whole, it is difficult to envision circumstances leading to nuclear war. And Russia warns of a new arms race.


Naturally, Mr. Trump wants immediate funding for these plans. But the House holds the purse strings. Oops! It's back to Speaker Nancy Pelosi. The game continues.

Next Page  1  |  2  |  3

 

- Advertisement -

Valuable 2   Must Read 1   Well Said 1  
View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com

Arshad M Khan is a former Professor. Educated at King's College London, Oklahoma State University and the University of Chicago, he has a multidisciplinary background that has frequently informed his research. He was elected a Fellow of the (more...)
 

Arshad M Khan Social Media Pages: Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Writers Guidelines
Related Topic(s): ; ; ; , Add Tags
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEdNews Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

a Chilling Documentary, the UN Discusses the Rohingya and an International Judges Tribunal Declares Genocide

Assad Is Not an Idiot

Oh Say Can We Really See ...

Trump Tweets Scorn As Weather Disasters Sweep World

Is the U.S. Losing Its Clout?

Trump Escape, Washington Troubles, and Clorox for Democrats

Comments Image Post Article Comment

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
Connect with Facebook     Connect with Twitter            Register with Facebook     Register with Twitter

Comment:   

You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 
Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered. 		First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)
No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 