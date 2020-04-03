 
 
OpEdNews Op Eds

Ground Control to Planet Lockdown: This Is Only a Test - Strategic Culture

No comments
Pepe Escobar
Reprinted from www.strategic-culture.org

As much as Covid-19 is a circuit breaker, a time bomb and an actual weapon of mass destruction (WMD), a fierce debate is raging worldwide on the wisdom of mass quarantine applied to entire cities, states and nations.

Those against it argue Planet Lockdown not only is not stopping the spread of Covid-19 but also has landed the global economy into a cryogenic state - with unforeseen, dire consequences. Thus quarantine should apply essentially to the population with the greatest risk of death: the elderly.

With Planet Lockdown transfixed by heart-breaking reports from the Covid-19 frontline, there's no question this is an incendiary assertion.

In parallel, a total corporate media takeover is implying that if the numbers do not substantially go down, Planet Lockdown - an euphemism for house arrest - remains, indefinitely.

Michael Levitt, 2013 Nobel Prize in chemistry and Stanford biophysicist, was spot on when he calculated that China would get through the worst of Covid-19 way before throngs of health experts believed, and that "What we need is to control the panic".

Let's cross this over with some facts and dissident opinion, in the interest of fostering an informed debate.

The report Covid-19 - Navigating the Uncharted was co-authored by Dr. Anthony Fauci - the White House face of the fight -, H. Clifford Lane, and CDC director Robert R. Redfield. So it comes from the heart of the U.S. healthcare establishment.

The report explicitly states, "the overall clinical consequences of Covid-19 may ultimately be more akin to those of a severe seasonal influenza (which has a case fatality rate of approximately 0.1%) or a pandemic influenza (similar to those in 1957 and 1968) rather than a disease similar to SARS or MERS, which have had case fatality rates of 9 to 10% and 36%, respectively."

On March 19, four days before Downing Street ordered the British lockdown, Covid-19 was downgraded from the status of "High Consequence Infectious Disease."

John Lee, recently retired professor of pathology and former NHS consultant pathologist, has recently argued that, "the world's 18,944 coronavirus deaths represent 0.14 per cent of the total. These figures might shoot up but they are, right now, lower than other infectious diseases that we live with (such as flu)."

He recommends, "a degree of social distancing should be maintained for a while, especially for the elderly and the immune-suppressed. But when drastic measures are introduced, they should be based on clear evidence. In the case of Covid-19, the evidence is not clear."

That's essentially the same point developed by a Russian military intel analyst.

No less than 22 scientists - see here and here - have expanded on their doubts about the Western strategy.

Dr. Sucharit Bhakdi, Professor Emeritus of Medical Microbiology at the Johannes Gutenberg University in Mainz, has provoked immense controversy with his open letter to Chancellor Merkel, stressing the "truly unforeseeable consequences of the drastic containment measures which are currently being applied in large parts of Europe."

Even New York governor Andrew Cuomo admitted on the record about the error of quarantining elderly people with illnesses alongside the fit young population.

Next Page  1  |  2  |  3  |  4

 

Pepe Escobar is an independent geopolitical analyst. He writes for RT, Sputnik and TomDispatch, and is a frequent contributor to websites and radio and TV shows ranging from the US to East Asia. He is the former roving correspondent for Asia
 

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
