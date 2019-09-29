Greta Thunberg and Big-Biz' Climate Charade

Reprinted from journal-neo.org



Greta Thunberg p Mynttorget, Stockhom

(Image by ulricaloeb) Details DMCA



A 16 year old girl is obviously not behind a "global movement" demanding "climate action" from governments.

The massive corporate Western media is. And anything the corporate media is behind certainly cannot be described as "grassroots."

It is the Western media's daily promotion of this 16 year old that has created "her" movement for her.

Her family background of entertainers and performers is particularly interesting in this regard - Greta Thunberg being the daughter of entertainer Malena Ernman and actor Svante Thunberg, and granddaughter of actor Olof Thunberg. She is the perfect candidate surrounded by the perfect coaches to become a central figure in an exercise of corporate public relations.

Also behind the growing momentum of this "climate action" movement is a myriad of corporate-foundations - notorious for their support of regime change around the globe, the protection and promotion of corporate-financier special interests, and the co-opting of legitimate causes ranging from human rights to now concerns over our collective impact on the environment.

Just like the "war on terror" was a fraudulent campaign aimed at very real terrorists - Greta Thunberg's "Fridays for Future" climate movement is a fraudulent campaign aimed at the very real environmental damage being done around us.

And just like the "war on terror" where the US was caught in fact arming and funding the very terrorists they were supposed to be fighting - all as a pretext to advance otherwise indefensible wars of aggression, "Fridays for Future" is supported by and being advanced for the very worst environmental offenders on Earth to advance an agenda that allows for otherwise indefensible and unpopular policies - many of which will be easily delayed or redirected in the West while forced on developing nations.

"Climate action" forced on the developing world is aimed at crippling progress and granting the West a reprieve from its otherwise irreversible economic, political, and military decline upon the global stage and its ability to coerce and exploit these nations, their people, and their resources.

What is "Fridays for Future?"

Following the money is particularly easy in unravelling "Fridays for Future." The "movement's" own website - under "About" contains a list of websites that make up the "movement's" network.

Each page listed contains the School Strike 4 Climate (SS4C) logo. They also contain links to various supporters and affiliates. The Canadian page - for example - has a "Promo Toolkit" page full of resources provided by corporate foundations.

One foundation in particular that turns up repeatedly is 350.org.

350.org has published the "Climate Resistance Handbook" which includes a "foreword" by Greta Thunberg herself.

Next Page 1 | 2 | 3 | 4 | 5