OpEdNews Op Eds   

Great News: Biden's Vaccine Mandate Is Falling Apart!

By       (Page 1 of 1 pages)
A child receives an oral vaccine
(Image by World Bank Photo Collection from flickr)   Details   DMCA

The Biden vaccine mandate appears to be falling apart before it's even in place. From first responders to truck drivers to everyone in-between, the message is clear: many thousands are willing to be fired from their jobs rather than be forced to take a medical procedure they do not want.

They have leverage and they are using it. We should support them.

Grocery shelves are bare, shipping containers continue to float offshore, firehouses in New York are shut down, the Los Angeles County Sheriff warns that, in the middle of a crime wave, half of his deputies may quit or be fired. Airlines are citing non-existent "weather problems" to excuse the fact that their employees are rebelling against forced covid shots.

The country is teetering on the edge of an economic abyss and the Biden Administration is doubling down. The only question is how far down the President is willing to drag his party and his own approval numbers to continue to push an unconstitutional, deeply unpopular, and thoroughly tyrannical forced vaccine on the population.

If the vaccine provided a high level of immunity from the virus that did not wane over time, encouraging people to take the shot - which uses experimental technology - might make some sense, though mandating it would still be immoral and illegal.

But Biden's own senior health officials such as CDC Director Wallensky have been telling us since August that the shot does not prevent against infection from the virus and does not prevent transmission of the virus. So it is not a "vaccine" by any definition of the term. That's why the CDC itself in September changed its official definition of the term "vaccine" to exclude the term "immunity." The deception is so transparent.

They say you must take the shot because it may prevent serious illness from the virus. But we know there are plenty of other things that may prevent serious illness from the virus. Media personality Joe Rogan was widely ridiculed for using ivermectin and other drugs and procedures to treat his bout of Covid-19. But it seems to have worked. Likewise, Green Bay Packers legendary quarterback Aaron Rodgers successfully treated his Covid with ivermectin and other procedures. Even though he now has natural immunity to the virus, he has been attacked by the mainstream media for not following Fauci's demands. Success means nothing. Only obedience matters.

A new study of the effectiveness of the Covid shots is not good news for the Biden Administration. Published November 4th in the scientific journal Nature, researchers followed 800,000 US veterans for six months after receiving the shot. Between March and November, Moderna effectiveness fell from 85 percent to 58 percent - just a little better than a coin flip. The Pfizer/BioNTech two-dose fell in effectiveness from 87 percent to 45 percent, and the Johnson & Johnson fell in effectiveness from 86 percent to 13 percent!

As the Washington Times wrote about the important new Nature study, "Factor in natural immunity and a case could be made these vaccines are nearly worthless."

So why is the Administration pursuing this scorched earth policy on vaccine mandates? Maybe we should look at how many lobbyists Big Pharma has on Capitol Hill. Maybe look at the revolving door between the FDA, CDC, and Big Pharma. The word is "corruption," and if the CDC's own adverse reaction database is accurate it is killing thousands of Americans.

Hold the line and resist the mandate!

 

Ron Paul is a member of the House of Representatives from Texas and a former presidential candidate, for the GOP and also for the Libertarian parties. His latest book is End The Fed

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
