Exclusive to OpEdNews:
OpEdNews Op Eds

Great Again

By Craig K. Comstock

opednews.com Headlined to H2 2/19/19

Author 82641
I recently had the opportunity to record a conversation with a visiting German about the rise of fascism, what for him was history, but history seen at much closer range than it was for me. The text has been slightly edited for clarity.

Field of Crystals
Field of Crystals
(Image by Craig K. Comstock)   Details   DMCA

CKC: My mother's ancestors came from Berlin in the 19th century to Milwaukee"

Visitor: which might have been called the furthest west of German cities?

CKC: Well, at least it made fairly good beer. But jesting aside, I want to ask you about the rise of fascism in your country".

Visitor: in my country and in my family. My father was a member of the party.

CKC: Did you grow up with sympathy for that?

Visitor: Love for him, yes, but a dawning sense that he'd been made a fool of, and that evil had been done in his name.

CKC: But from what you've told me, he was an intelligent man.

Visitor: Intelligent, yes, but the social conditions that he had to live under were daunting. I make no excuses for fascism, especially for what it did to its many victims, at home and abroad. But I grew up wanting to understand it, inexcusable as it was.

CKC: Some observers are likening the current rise of authoritarianism in my country with the rise of fascism in yours.

Visitor: I'm glad it's you who bring this up.

CKC: "History doesn't repeat itself, but it often rhymes." This is a line often and mistakenly attributed to our writer Mark Twain.

Visitor: Conditions in Germany under Weimar were worse than in your country now. Again, harsh conditions do not excuse what happened in my country, but I worry that whatever is developing in the U.S. is a reaction to conditions much less harsh than my father and his friends faced.

CKC: Well, it's true that our President brags about a booming economy while I've seen pictures of Germans in the early 1920s carrying paper money in a wheelbarrow to buy a loaf of bread.

Visitor: Yes, we had hyper-inflation. And we owed reparations to the victors of the war.

Next Page  1  |  2  |  3

 

Author of three recent books, Better Ways to Live: Honoring Social Inventors, Exploring New Challenges (2017); Enlarging Our Comfort Zones: A Life of Unexpected Destinations (2016); and Gift of Darkness:Growing Up in Occupied Amsterdam
 

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Carol Jackson

(Member since Mar 25, 2011)
If bad people get control of any Government, for any reason. Then they, the bad people, may have total control of 'the States' apparatus and then citizens are compelled to go along or suffer consequences. That this can occur depends largely on the 'Constitution' of any given state. If the constitution is strong and well founded the country may survive with it's principals intact. America is now at a crossroads where it's future is very much in question and how it will unfold is uncertain.

Submitted on Tuesday, Feb 19, 2019 at 5:38:30 PM

Derryl Hermanutz

(Member since Apr 27, 2011)
Carol, I see the problem not as a legal matter but a moral problem. No matter how well-founded the constitution, and how just the laws: if the laws are imposed by the rulers on the ruled, then there is tyranny. A morally corrupt people value comforts and distractions over justice; and their morally corrupt leaders value personal wealth, power and social status over service to the nation; then the constitution will be violated by the rulers and interpreted by the judiciary to exempt the rulers. The legal system will invent crimes that punish people who point out that the nation is ruled by a lawless regime that serves only its own interests contrary to the interest of the people and the nation. And because the people are as morally corrupted as their rulers, they will cheer when the whistleblowers and truthtellers are executed in the market square for their crime of seeing and daying the truth rather than believing in the lying but comforting narratives the bought-and-paid-for intellectuals invent and the sycophantic mass media preaches in service to the rich and powerful rulers whom the media so admire and want to rub shoulders with.

Submitted on Tuesday, Feb 19, 2019 at 6:01:39 PM

Alexander Kershaw

(Member since Nov 25, 2014)
WWI was an argument among the ruling classes of Europe over control.

.youtube.com/watch?v=ySnk-f2ThpE

as was WWII in many respects.

Fascism succeeded in Germany and in Italy because their economies prospered in the real economy sense that the working class benefited along with the ruling class, the .001%.

From 1933-1938 Germany went from the worst economy in Europe to the best. While the industrial production of the US and the rest of Europe declined by 20-25% the industrial production of Germany increased by 80% as did workers' wages. How?? Simple, they abandoned the Reichsmark and created a new interest free currency that was used to pay workers and manufacturers. This currency was only good within Germany so that international banksters could not speculate. Speculation caused the Reichsmark to decline in value so more was printed to fund foreign trade leading to hyperinflation. For foreign trade Nazi Germany used barter. Machine tools and Benzes for wheat or oil.

Trump and others of his ilk are promising workers benefits but are not delivering. They are not likely to be reelected. The yellow vests all over the world will work against it because they see the emptiness in that rhetoric that fooled them. If they voted to get bacon on the table and there is no bacon--????

Submitted on Tuesday, Feb 19, 2019 at 5:39:28 PM

Craig K. Comstock

(Member since Oct 16, 2012)
Thanks for useful history about the new Mark. Nazi Germany's economic turn-around was fueled by pre-war military production.

Submitted on Tuesday, Feb 19, 2019 at 8:33:30 PM

Alexander Kershaw

(Member since Nov 25, 2014)
In basic economics courses in Germany and all over the West, students are taught that the government printing money leads to inflation. Ask a German how did the Nazis grow the economy so much and create a war machine to take on the world and most will have no idea. Their sense of guilt about the war and holocaust is so great they do not ask and are not taught. The trope of government printing money creates inflation works well to obfuscate the true cause. Almost all money is created by private banks with interest. That interest compounded is imbedded in all transactions invisibly and causes inexorable inflation. The government could create interest free money to grow the economy and rebuild the infrastructure or the Green New Deal. You will hear that the US does not have the money to do that. It does but the process is pathological in that money is available in all sorts of ways that increase inequality but in few ways to decrease inequality. That is what the Nazis did. They decreased inequality among most. Trump and the neoliberals are not going to do that so they will lose the devotion of their current fans.

Submitted on Tuesday, Feb 19, 2019 at 8:58:00 PM

Craig K. Comstock

(Member since Oct 16, 2012)
Because of a glitch in an otherwise brilliant OEN computer system, links failed to appear in this article, :Great Again." Here they are:


rise of authoritarianism in the U.S.

https://www.vox.com/2016/3/1/11127424/trump-authoritarianism

https://www.theguardian.com/tv-and-radio/2018/nov/19/john-oliver-last-week-tonight-recap-global-authoritarianism

click here

'history doesn't repeat itself but it often rhymes"

wikiquote.org/wiki/Talk:History

Weimar Republic

click here

photo of Germans carrying money in a wheelbarrow

click here

Barbara Tuchman, Guns of August

wikipedia.org/wiki/The_Guns_of_August

Christopher Isherwood, Berlin Stories

click here

dialogue with Australian about gun culture

https://www.huffingtonpost.com/entry/thoughts-and-prayers-of-the-gun-culture_us_59e18e23e4b09e31db97591f

dialogue with friend about nuclear policy

https://www.huffingtonpost.com/entry/ellsbergs-other-papers_us_5a15c459e4b0f401dfa7eccb

Submitted on Tuesday, Feb 19, 2019 at 6:44:22 PM

