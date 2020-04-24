Someone gave us a gift basket

Of woven grass

With flowers intertwined

Through the loosely woven

Stems of ordinary grass.

For several weeks

The grass basket was

The most beautiful thing in the house.

Compared to it

Everything else was drab.

I knew that it would fade

And dry out and that gradually

It would become ordinary

But it took its time

Relinquishing its aura

Of lovingly crafted wildness.

Watching it grow old before my eyes

I tried hard to anticipate its senescence

And not resent its leaving me.

But then one morning

I simply realized that it didn't belong

In the house any more.

Even though it was still

In the shape of a basket

I had to admit it had lost its charm

And was now more grass than basket.

It was the middle of June.

The sun rose warm on the morning

That I decided to place it on

The railing of the deck

With a stone to keep it from blowing

Into the yard. To my surprise

It seemed to flourish there;

As something but half-created

It sat there for another week or two.

And then one day

I saw that it was

Weary of being a basket.

I removed the simple wire frame

Around which the crafter

Had woven the grass and flower stems

And took it down to the field

Where I placed it with the other grass.

Within a few days I returned

To find that it had blown away.