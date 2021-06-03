Grand Dragon of Today's Ku Klux Kaucus? Donald Trump.

Trump dumped his blog because he has nothing to say that anyone wants to hear beyond one single message.

He's not thinking deep thoughts about the economy, or the state of the nation's infrastructure, or offering insights into the Middle East. There's literally no philosophy Trump holds other than one single idea that truly matters to the vast majority of the Republicans who support him.

He's not Richard Nixon, who could be actually thoughtful on foreign policy. He's not Ronald Reagan, who completely bought into the idea of supply side economics. He's not George W. Bush, who had a story to tell us about why it was so important to attack the second-most oil-rich country in the world and hand their natural resources over to Dick Cheney's company.

The only thing Trump has to offer his followers is open and blatant racism, and that is the core and foundational base of his support.

This is not unique in our history, and it's not even unique in recent, 20th century American history.

When Republicans took the White House in 1921 and held it for 12 years, their rise in power was paralleled by a rise in the visibility and influence of the Ku Klux Klan.

By 1926, 150,000 cheering white people lined miles of Pennsylvania Avenue in Washington DC to watch 30,000 Klan members dressed in full, white-hooded Klan regalia.

As a reporter for the New York Herald wrote: "30,000 men and women, clad in the white robes and conical hoods of the Ku Klux Klan paraded down Pennsylvania Avenue today from the capitol to the treasury. It took nearly three and a half hours for the colorful procession to pass."

The official membership of the Klan at that time was around three million; their support among white Americans however, was much vaster and deeper.

Starting in the 1960s, however, the Klan fell out of public fashion and white people drifted away from its membership, joining the Republican Party instead.

This was one goal of Richard Nixon's 1968 "Southern Strategy," implemented by his consultants Lee Atwater, Roger Stone and Paul Manafort as an outreach campaign to the "silent majority" of America's white racists.

Thus, the Klan never really went away; they merely changed their brand. And the Grand Dragon of today's Republican Klan? Donald Trump.

It's appropriate they're digging up the remains of Klan founder Nathan Bedford Forrest now, because Donald Trump has replaced him as their leader.

