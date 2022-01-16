 
 
OpEdNews Op Eds

Grace and a Tennis Celebrity

Among the character traits we cherish in fellow humans, grace is often more noticeable in its absence. The recent saga of a Serbian tennis player and his manner of entry into Australia and subsequent events comes to mind. A champion athlete cannot help but serve as an ambassador for his country, and in Serbia's case, after the horrors of the Yugoslavia civil war and its prominent role, it is a country that needs all the help it can get.

Novak Djokovic is ranked number one in the world and is in Australia to defend his title. He appears to have lied on his Australian entry form: False declarations are grounds for revoking a visa, and immigration officials acted. But as world number one, he is a draw for the tournament... and money talks -- he is already scheduled to play his first match as this is written.

Mr. Djokovic's lawyers went to court, which overturned the immigration officials' order against him on the grounds they had not followed proper procedure. Then the immigration minister, Alex Hawke, who had been thinking about canceling his visa, actually did. So it's back to court.

But it gets worse: Djokovic has not been vaccinated. He claims that having had the illness, he is immune. Scientists have found that to be of short duration.

He also broke isolation rules after he had tested positive, particularly by not isolating himself, thereby endangering his contacts. Cavalier his behavior maybe, perhaps careless but possibly a sense that rules are not for celebrities, only for lesser mortals.

That it caused a sense of outrage is apparent. A leaked video has a couple of news anchors discussing Djokovic in not very flattering terms: "Novak Djokovic is a lying, sneaky a**hole," says one. Yet the comment also is evidence of a coarseness that has gradually pervaded language.

In the meantime, Mr. Djokovic's father has his own take on the affair. He calls it a conspiracy to prevent his son from breaking the previous record of 20 Grand Slam title wins held by Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer because they are all against Serbia. But Serbia, which still believes in little Jesus and is thus protected, will prevail.

Would aphorisms like 'a storm-in-a-teacup' or 'mountains out of a molehill' be descriptive? Not if it's news across the world. Yet, if he continues to rant on the tennis court and win, it could be his way of getting rid of nerves, an eternal bugaboo.

Next Page  1  |  2

Arshad M Khan is a former Professor. Educated at King's College London, Oklahoma State University and the University of Chicago, he has a multidisciplinary background that has frequently informed his research.
 
