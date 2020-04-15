Governors using Constitutions 10th Amendment in dispute with Trump claim they decide how to proceed in their states



Coronavirus outbreak: New York governor says it's 'not accurate' Trump has 'total authority' | FULL New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo on Tuesday addressed President Donald Trump's comment made Monday that he had .total authority. over when states re-open ...

President Trump announcing he alone not the governors will decide when the US will open up in the midst of the Covid-19 pandemic

Let's be clear at the outset. The Constitutions' 10th Amendment states, " The powers not delegated to the United States by the Constitution, nor prohibited by it to the States, are reserved to the States respectively, or by its people."

Got that, "reserved to the States respectively".

In other words, it's the States, with its people represented most prominently by the highest official they elected, the Governor, will decide how its State will proceed in all areas where "the powers not delegated by the Constitution" i.e. not delegated to the President of the US, shall be within their province.

