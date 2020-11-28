Government roadmap - Armenian PM Pashinyan's attempt to retain power or a chance to restore confidence?

Nikola Pashinyan is not going to fulfill the demands of the opposition and the citizens of Armenia, who rally in the streets of Yerevan. In order to get out of the crisis, the revolutionary prime minister proposes a specific program of action - a 15-point roadmap.

"I myself am primarily responsible for this crisis - I must establish stability and security in Armenia," Pashinyan wrote on his Facebook page on November 18. The program is designed for 6 months. The prime minister promises to report on its implementation in June 2021.

The roadmap provides for the resumption of the peace process in the format of the OSCE Minsk Group with an emphasis on the status of Karabakh and the return of its residents to their places of residence, ensuring the return of the local population to their homes, restoring damaged houses and infrastructure, providing social guarantees, medical assistance and psychological rehabilitation to injured servicemen and civilians, families of the dead and missing, the return of prisoners and the establishment of the whereabouts of the missing.

This program also reflects the issue of reforming the armed forces, eliminating the consequences of the coronavirus pandemic, solving demographic problems, making changes to the electoral code and a number of other measures that can help to overcome the crisis. Pashinyan's roadmap is an attempt to retain power at all costs. But sooner or later Nikola will leave, and he will either do it of his own free will, or being forced. It's just a matter of time. It is impossible to lead the country where you have no authority.

Pashinyan has lost people's support in the same way as the leaders of the Georgia's Rose Revolution (2003) and in Ukraine's Orange Revolution (2004) once lost it.

Nikol's will face voluntary resignation and emigration, and at worst, forcible removal from power and prosecution. In any case, holding early parliamentary elections is inevitable. Pashinyan is unlikely to be able to restore trust among the population. At the same time, his departure will not in any way affect the return of the lost territories of Artsakh.

Is it worth now to bring the situation inside the country to complete chaos? Who will manage the country in times of geopolitical turbulence? Who will enter the so-called government of national accord?

Next Page 1 | 2

(Note: You can view every article as one long page if you sign up as an Advocate Member, or higher).