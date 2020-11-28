 
 
Send a Tweet
Most Popular Choices
Poll Analyses
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Printer Friendly Page More Sharing
OpEdNews Op Eds   

Government roadmap - Armenian PM Pashinyan's attempt to retain power or a chance to restore confidence?

By       (Page 1 of 2 pages) (View How Many People Read This)   No comments
Author 514929
Message Aram Manukyan

Nikola Pashinyan is not going to fulfill the demands of the opposition and the citizens of Armenia, who rally in the streets of Yerevan. In order to get out of the crisis, the revolutionary prime minister proposes a specific program of action - a 15-point roadmap.

"I myself am primarily responsible for this crisis - I must establish stability and security in Armenia," Pashinyan wrote on his Facebook page on November 18. The program is designed for 6 months. The prime minister promises to report on its implementation in June 2021.

The roadmap provides for the resumption of the peace process in the format of the OSCE Minsk Group with an emphasis on the status of Karabakh and the return of its residents to their places of residence, ensuring the return of the local population to their homes, restoring damaged houses and infrastructure, providing social guarantees, medical assistance and psychological rehabilitation to injured servicemen and civilians, families of the dead and missing, the return of prisoners and the establishment of the whereabouts of the missing.

This program also reflects the issue of reforming the armed forces, eliminating the consequences of the coronavirus pandemic, solving demographic problems, making changes to the electoral code and a number of other measures that can help to overcome the crisis. Pashinyan's roadmap is an attempt to retain power at all costs. But sooner or later Nikola will leave, and he will either do it of his own free will, or being forced. It's just a matter of time. It is impossible to lead the country where you have no authority.

Pashinyan has lost people's support in the same way as the leaders of the Georgia's Rose Revolution (2003) and in Ukraine's Orange Revolution (2004) once lost it.

Nikol's will face voluntary resignation and emigration, and at worst, forcible removal from power and prosecution. In any case, holding early parliamentary elections is inevitable. Pashinyan is unlikely to be able to restore trust among the population. At the same time, his departure will not in any way affect the return of the lost territories of Artsakh.

Is it worth now to bring the situation inside the country to complete chaos? Who will manage the country in times of geopolitical turbulence? Who will enter the so-called government of national accord?

Next Page  1  |  2

(Note: You can view every article as one long page if you sign up as an Advocate Member, or higher).

 

Rate It | View Ratings

Aram Manukyan Social Media Pages: Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

an American journalist with expertise in the history and politics of Caucasus region

Related Topic(s): , Add Tags
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEdNews Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Position of Armenia to Syrian Conflict

What is the essence of interstate strife in Armenia?

Erdogan's Neo-Ottomanism as a Factor in the Escalation of the Armenian-Azerbaijani Conflict

The context of the Armenian-Russian relations. What we can expect? What to hope for?

What are the consequences of the Sasna Tsrer provocations?

Karabakh crisis is a signal of the need to resolve frozen conflicts

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   


You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 

Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 