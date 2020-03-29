 
 
Government is not the problem The financial sector is.

By       (Page 1 of 1 pages) (View How Many People Read This)   3 comments
Author 504047
Follow Me on Twitter     Message Egberto Willies
(Image by Egberto Willies)   Details   DMCA

The government is a good boogeyman. But understand what it means because it is the confusion that the plutocracy wants. The government is "we the people" which means if the government is the problem then we are the problem. That simply isn't true.

Watch the entire Politics Done Right show here.

It is important to note that there are many forces in our country whose intent is to keep most doubting themselves and their own abilities to influence our government. They want you to question your worth. And in doing so you sit back and wait for someone else to determine what is best for you.

As the government driven by the plutocracy attempts to prevent the economy from going into a complete collapse, they decided on a stimulus that gave about $500 billion to the people and a leveraged $4.5+ trillion to corporations.

We must not allow the con to continue. The folks that continue to crash our economy aren't regulations, COVID-19, or anything else. It is a failed economic system that is but a facade for some to play with. This morning I sent a text to a friend that said the following.

I so wish I could get Americans to understand how we are played. I spoke to you about this dude, Bill Ackman. Yes, he made $2.7 billion dollars after helping the market tank and then betting against it. It was legal theft. Some may say that no one got hurt but the capital lost in hundreds of retirement funds and others, are now in his pocket. That is the game. He created nothing. Designed nothing. Used no sophisticated intellect or math -- Just basic arithmetic. But he was chosen to be a part of the market boys. That is our form of capitalism. And a very few are members while a necessary controlling number, the executive and managerial class become the guardians of the gates.

If we want to create a real democracy, we must engage. We must understand our worth. We must be the catalysts for the rest.

Please join my YouTube channel so I can get the numbers up to open up some more features and reach more folks. Gracias!

 

Egberto Willies

Egberto WilliesEgberto Willies is a political activist, author, political blogger, radio show host, business owner, software developer, web designer, and mechanical engineer in Kingwood, TX. Egberto is an ardent Liberal that believes tolerance is essential. His favorite phrase is "political involvement should be a requirement for citizenship". He believes that we must get away from the current policies that reward those who simply move money/capital and produce nothing tangible for our society. If a change in policy does not occur, America will be no different than many oligarchic societies where a few are able to accumulate wealth while (more...)
 
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Larry Robinson

Those who love the state over the sovereignty of the individual are at war with liberty.

"The state remains, as it was in the beginning, the common enemy of all well-disposed, industrious and decent men." ~H. L. Mencken (1880-1956)

"The ever expanding power of the federal government, the absorption of many of the functions that states and cities once considered to be responsibilities of their own, must now be a source of concern to all those who believe as did the great patriot, Henry Grattan that: "Control over local affairs is the essence of liberty."

John F Kennedy Commencement Address, University of Notre Dame, January 29, 1950

"The natural liberty of man is to be free from any superior power on earth, and not to be under the will or legislative authority of man ; but only to have the law of nature for his rule."-

If men through fear, fraud or mistake, should in terms renounce and give up any essential natural right, the eternal law of reason and the great end of society, would absolutely vacate such renunciation; the right to freedom being the gift of God Almighty, it is not in the power of Man to alienate this gift, and voluntarily become a slave "

Samuel Adams November 1772

The State governments possess inherent advantages, which will ever give them an influence and ascendancy over the National Government, and will for ever preclude the possibility of federal encroachments. That their liberties, indeed, can be subverted by the federal head, is repugnant to every rule of political calculation.

Alexander Hamilton, speech to the New York Ratifying Convention, June 17, 1788

Submitted on Sunday, Mar 29, 2020 at 10:55:49 PM

Derryl Hermanutz

I'm impressed and encouraged to see how many OpEd writers and commenters see through the facade of the "pandemic" and recognize what is really being done. It is another consolidation exercise, where the economy is shut down so millions of people lose their livelihoods, incomes and assets so a cabal or rapacious plutocrats can buy them all, cheap, with free money from the Fed and "our" glorious government.

Submitted on Monday, Mar 30, 2020 at 12:14:03 AM

Nels Wight

Right on, Derryl!

Submitted on Monday, Mar 30, 2020 at 1:09:08 PM

