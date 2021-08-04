 
 
Send a Tweet
Most Popular Choices
Click Here to Remove All Ads
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Printer Friendly Page More Sharing
OpEdNews Op Eds    H2'ed 8/4/21

Government Vaccine Mandates: Immoral and Impractical

By       (Page 1 of 1 pages)   4 comments
Become a Premium Member Would you like to know how many people have read this article? Or how reputable the author is? Simply sign up for a Advocate premium membership and you'll automatically see this data on every article. Plus a lot more, too.
Author 76576
Follow Me on Twitter     Message Thomas Knapp

COVID Vaccine %2850745583447%29.
COVID Vaccine %2850745583447%29.
(Image by Wikipedia (commons.wikimedia.org), Author: Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff from Washington D.C, United States)   Details   Source   DMCA

If you only pay attention to the government and establishment media COVID-19 panic machines, you might not know that the US is experiencing fewer than 1/3 as many new daily cases and hospitalizations as in January and fewer daily deaths than at any time since March of 2020.

No, I'm not saying things are great. They aren't. But neither is the situation even close to as dire as is being sold. The "Panic! Everyone Panic! Please, dear God, won't you all PANIC!?!" narrative we're being fed doesn't reflect the real numbers. The near-daily flip-flops coming from supposed public health "experts" at the Centers for Disease Control and other centers of "public health expertise" are a function of politics, not science.

And that politics is angling more and more toward a major escalation of government vaccine mandates which would legally restrict the ability of the un-vaccinated to work, travel, even shop for groceries or dine out.

The whole idea is both immoral and impractical.

Before you peg me as some kind "anti-vaxxer," let me be clear: I'm vaccinated (in fact, I'm a clinical trial volunteer for one of the vaccines). Most of my close family members are vaccinated. Many (I hope most) of my friends are vaccinated. I'd like to see everyone get vaccinated. But not through force or threat of force.

There's no moral difference between sticking a needle in someone without consent and sticking a penis in someone without consent. We have a word for the latter, I'm pretty sure.

Yes, those who support vaccine mandates have all kinds of excuses for wanting to hold people down and stick needles in them. Just like rapists who claim they were "entitled" to "marital relations," or that the victim was asking for it by dressing a particular way, or actually needed it to "correct" her sexual orientation, or whatever. To bowdlerize an old saying into more family-friendly form, excuses are like armpits. Everybody's got a couple and they all stink.

As for the practical case, there seems to be heavy overlap between the people calling for vaccine mandates and the people who think the January 6th Capitol riot was the worst thing that ever happened in American history.

There's also heavy overlap between those who refuse to be vaccinated and those who supported (and in many cases continue to support) the January 6th rioters.

Does the former group really believe that announcing a mandate will cause the latter group to shrug its collective shoulders, say "well, fine, then," and line up for shots?

The actual likely result would be multiple re-enactments of January 6th, across the country and for an extended period, without the desired result of 100% or near 100% vaccination.

Think it can't happen? It's already happening elsewhere. As I write this, I note accounts of clashes between protesters and police in France and Germany over the same issues. Italy, Greece, Australia ... the list goes on.

Instead of currying panic and threatening force, American government and media should stick to facts and persuasion.

 

Rate It | View Ratings

Thomas Knapp Social Media Pages: Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Thomas L. Knapp is director and senior news analyst at the William Lloyd Garrison Center for Libertarian Advocacy Journalism (thegarrisoncenter.org). He lives and works in north central Florida.


Related Topic(s): ; ; , Add Tags
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Follow Me on Twitter     Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEdNews Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

2020: I'm So Sick of Superlatives

America Doesn't Have Presidential Debates, But It Should

Hypocrisy Alert: Republicans Agreed with Ocasio-Cortez Until About One Minute Ago

Finally, Evidence of Russian Election Meddling ... Oh, Wait

Chickenhawk Donald: A Complete and Total Disgrace

The Nunes Memo Only Partially "Vindicates" Trump, But it Fully Indicts the FBI and the FISA Court

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   


You can enter 2000 characters.
Become a Premium Member Would you like to be able to enter longer comments? You can enter 10,000 characters with Leader Membership. Simply sign up for your Premium Membership and you can say much more. Plus you'll be able to do a lot more, too.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 

Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

3 people are discussing this page, with 4 comments  Post Comment

Art Costa

Become a Fan
Author 48718
(Member since May 19, 2010), 5 fans, 1522 comments (How many times has this commenter been recommended?)
Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

  New Content

No one using any proven means has ever "contracted" COVID-19. This means, no one before or after being injected with the COVID-19 vaxx has gotten something labeled COVID-19.

This has been known, by many, since early 2020. The WHO admitted it in January 2021 after the COVID mRNA vaxx was approved for EUA.

It does appear that countless thousands have died after being injected, and hundreds of thousands more have had serious injury, many of which are life threatening and permanent.

VAERS, which under-reports, according to the 3 year Harvard Pilgrim study to the tune of 1% (that is of all possible negative effects, including death, only 1% or less is actually reported), indicates that we have had more people die after this injection than at Pearl Harbor, or the recent wars, or 9/11. And yet the injections continue.

Back to the RT-PCR. It was peer reviewed in November 2020 by 22 prominent scientists and doctors throughout the world - they concluded 10 fatal flaws and demanded the WHO stop its use immediately. The WHO acknowledged in Jan. 2021 and it's still being used for the so-called "Delta Variant" (or 50 PCR versions using different synthetic RNA samples). The pandemic has never existed, however the numbers continue to be repeated until even those who know it's a psyop, find it convenient to use the false numbers.

Again there is no detected COVID-19 (no proven SARS-CoV-2 nor variant which is why they use a synthetic RNA). The PCR test does NOT WORK. It has never worked for detecting an infection. Never. There are no asymptomatic COVID-19, no breakouts, no Wuhan "SARS-CoV-2", All those numbers of cases, infections, hospitalizations, deaths are fiction mostly by a test that does not work. Repeat after me: "The PCR tests don't work!" - OffGuardian (off-guardian.org)

Submitted on Wednesday, Aug 4, 2021 at 11:15:36 AM

Author 0
Add New Comment
  Recommend  (0+)
Flag This
Share Comment More Sharing          
Commenter Blocking?
Indent
June Genis

Become a Fan
Author 52919
(Member since Aug 31, 2010), 8 fans, 2 articles, 36 quicklinks, 1067 comments (How many times has this commenter been recommended?)
Not paid member and Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Reply to Art Costa:   New Content

We do know our hospitals have been over whelmed several times by people with severe respitory infections and that many of them have died there. So if there is no Covid what are they dying from?

Submitted on Wednesday, Aug 4, 2021 at 11:28:53 AM

Author 0
Add New Comment
  Recommend  (0+)
Flag This
Share Comment More Sharing          
Commenter Blocking?
IndentIndent
George W.Reichel

Become a Fan
Author 86924
Follow Me on Twitter (Member since Apr 1, 2013), 5 fans, 1467 comments (How many times has this commenter been recommended?)
Not paid member and Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Reply to June Genis:   New Content

How do we know this??

Submitted on Wednesday, Aug 4, 2021 at 11:37:44 AM

Author 0
Add New Comment
  Recommend  (0+)
Flag This
Share Comment More Sharing          
Commenter Blocking?
George W.Reichel

Become a Fan
Author 86924
Follow Me on Twitter (Member since Apr 1, 2013), 5 fans, 1467 comments (How many times has this commenter been recommended?)
Not paid member and Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

  New Content

But politicians,big pharma,central banksters,billionaires and mainstream media really care about us little people.You just gotta believe.

Submitted on Wednesday, Aug 4, 2021 at 11:36:04 AM

Author 0
Add New Comment
  Recommend  (0+)
Flag This
Share Comment More Sharing          
Commenter Blocking?

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 