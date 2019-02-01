 
 
Sci Tech

Got Hope?

By Daniel Geery

February 1, 2019

Author 1198
Then I have a few questions I'd love to have answered...

How will we refreeze the Arctic and Antarctic? How will we extract the greenhouse gasses that we've been pumping into the atmosphere for decades? How will we wake people up en mass? How will we change politics to work for humans rather than against them? How will we cool down the oceans? How will we get rid of capitalism and consumption? How will we restore the vast numbers of species and habitats that we've wiped out? How will we get the human population down to 0.5 billion or so? How will we kick fossil fuels and convert to renewable energy in a few years (if we still have that much time)?

How will we get Homo so-called sapiens to recognize that we are the same species on the same planet with the same fate? How will we stop destroying ecosystems and biological diversity? How will we keep our food systems in our five major global bread baskets going? How will we "recreate" fresh water, that is disappearing more rapidly by the hour? How will be bring back the untold hundreds of thousands of fellow human beings already "vanished" by global warming? How will we get rid of global ocean pollution? How do we restore coral reefs in our now warmer and acidic oceans, that are taking out species that have taken millions of years to evolve?

How will restore forests around the world in five years or so, when the trees themselves already have no habitat as they did just ten years ago and still need 20 years or more to reach maturity? How will we restore the vast fraction of fertile soil that we've washed into the oceans, along with pesticides, insecticides, fertilizers, and nitrogen? How will we even begin to slow climate collapse, that is remarkably well underway?

I am merely scratching the tip of the list, which volumes of books, articles, and videos have already been put in front of us in frightful detail.

Got hope? Ignorance is bliss. Going through the stages of grief may not be bliss, but reaching the stage of acceptance and living as the most genuine human being I can has been of great value to me.

(Article changed on February 1, 2019 at 19:54)

(Article changed on February 1, 2019 at 20:20)

 

opednews.com

In my run for U.S. Senate against Utah's Orrin Hatch, I posted many progressive ideas and principles that I internalized over the years.
 

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Daniel Geery

  New Content

Not long ago I posted this most hopeful link click here

Since then, I posted another take on Greta, from Sam Mitchell, which in all honesty I have to agree with click here (from a longer article with several of Sam's videos, click here)

I don't simply dismiss Greta, mainly because she lays out the major guidelines that we need to truly take to heart, and because I respect any such young person who can eclipse the rich and powerful in 4 minutes (!). Also, I suspect that she is aware of the issues I raised in this short article.

The best I can do--and I take this most seriously, particularly having worked with kids and been around them all my life--is remind Greta that she is not alone, and that untold tens of thousands of folks five times her age, such as myself, hear her loudly and clearly. AND have been working toward solutions for half a century or more. With the present deeply entrenched powerful politics and infrastructures, not to mention mindsets, so solidly in place, the best I can come up with is do what serious humans have been doing all along, but not holding our breath for the outcome.

I think Buddha said something similar: Take righteous action, but don't become attached to the results. A tall order, but is there really any other?

Submitted on Friday, Feb 1, 2019 at 8:17:32 PM

Susan Lee Schwartz

  New Content

I just finished the entire piece. Palm Oil Was Supposed to Help Save the Planet. Instead It Unleashed a Catastrophe.

How can we do anything in the face of the cabal of corporations which have claimed the world as their own private domain.

Submitted on Friday, Feb 1, 2019 at 8:25:27 PM

Daniel Geery

Reply to Susan Lee Schwartz:

The $64 million dollar question. Sometimes it's good to be old...

Submitted on Friday, Feb 1, 2019 at 8:37:43 PM

