Exclusive to OpEdNews:
OpEdNews Op Eds   

Google Detox

Google. It's worse than you think. In an enlightening (and horrifying) interview with Lee Camp, Google whistle-blower and former senior software engineer at Google, Zach Vorhies, describes the Orwellian policy changes that prompted him to resign. A few quotes from this interview:

- "Until the election of 2016 Google's mission was to organize the world's information, and to make it universally accessible and useful... What that meant is that they were going to let the data decide how their products operate and put their users first... They have violated that mission. After Trump's election, they decided that there was too much fake news and not enough 'authoritative content'. How do they define 'fake news'? How do you define 'authoritative'? Is it something that has credibility? It turns out that it does not...."

For the CEO of YouTube, that meant pushing down truthful alternative-news videos and promoting establishment mainstream media - The New York Times, The Washington Post, CNN, MSNBC, and The Wall Street Journal, all of which promoted the Russiagate hoax as legitimate. The first targets were conservative websites, but now "the umbrella has opened up and is encompassing a lot of left-wing sites. For instance the Jimmy Dore show has been censored, subscribers taken off of the subscription list... Anyone who opposes the manufactured narratives of the establishment press is being suppressed across multiple platforms that Google owns."

Voorhies' recommendations to internet users:

"First, realize that Google is a highly biased political machine. Google has penetrated into every aspect of our lives, from internet searches, to email accounts, to kids using chrome-books in school. Users can protect themselves by using other products. Use alternative search engines, like startpage or duckduckgo; use alternative email like proton mail, which, by my estimation, is better than g mail. It has less spam and supports end-to-end encryption. These switches are very easy to make. You may have noticed that google's search engine has gotten really bad over the last three years. I am having a much easier time finding information once I start diversifying the products I use."

Lee Camp points out that since Google will only direct searches to establishment news sources, he needs to use alternate search engines to find most information he is looking for.

Voorhies closes with a clear description of what is wrong at Google. "There are a lot of people working at the company who are dissenters. They joined on the promise that it would be a politically neutral, user-first company. What they have seen is a company that has violated all of its principles in order to achieve a political goal - which was to help Hillary Clinton."

Interview begins at 14' 22" into video.

 

