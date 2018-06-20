From Mike Malloy Website



Three former First Ladies

(Image by georgewbush-whitehouse...) Permission Details DMCA



- Advertisement -

First they came for the Socialists, and I did not speak out --

Because I was not a Socialist.

Then they came for the Trade Unionists, and I did not speak out --

Because I was not a Trade Unionist.

Then they came for the Jews, and I did not speak out --

Because I was not a Jew.

- Advertisement -

Then they came for me -- and there was no one left to speak for me.

Martin Niemöller (1892-1984) was a prominent Protestant pastor who emerged as an outspoken public foe of Adolf Hitler and spent the last seven years of Nazi rule in concentration camps.

Are we the good Germans now? Ignoring the warnings around us that fascism is creeping thru our windows, ripping away everything our nation used to stand for. Watching and hearing what is happening to these poor children on the border is a horror we haven't entertained since the national shame of the Japanese internment camps.

- Advertisement -

There is a little outrage, but most members of Congress are silent. And polled Republicans favor this policy by 20 points. If that doesn't give you the shivers nothing will.

Case in point, tonight Laura Ingraham on Fox "news" pulled a hurricane Katrina quote out of her ass and actually said these kids were better off in cages then they were before, and that it was like going "to camp." Yeah, a concentration camp. Listen to this audio released today from Propublica and ask yourself, do these kids sound like happy campers?

There is no Biblical law that advocates child torture, no matter what Jeff Sessions or Sarah Huckabee say. These are crimes against humanity. Talk about a special place in hell...it's not reserved for Justin Trudeau, trust me.

2,000 children have been locked in cages in the last six weeks. 20,000 are expected by August. There aren't enough social workers in these centers to take care of these kids. The HHS secretary Kirstjen Nielsen flip-flopped all over the podium, stating first that children weren't being separated from their parents, then later explaining why the separation was necessary.

All the former First Ladies came out yesterday with statements condemning this inhumane treatment of children. Even Melania. Do you ever remember a time when this happened before? When all the living First Ladies spoke out against the current president's policies?

That should tell you something.

- Advertisement -