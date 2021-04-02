Good Friday Sonnet

by John Kendall Hawkins

.



Well, by God, isn't that a kick in the head!

Just moments before he was being dressed

for dinner by cannibals -- the sole guest.

He said, "Look at the bird," and ran instead.

Transubstantiation was not his bag --

'ain't gonna make my black ass host and wine,'

said Friday, who was good, and loved the Divine,

and was a 'tranny' even now in drag.

He came under the high heel of Crusoe,

his new rich master, and was converted

to Jesus; at Easter he reverted

to magical thinking, slaughtered a goat.

The two lived happily ever after

in middle class splendor and soused laughter.