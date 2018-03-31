Power of Story Send a Tweet        
- Advertisement -
OpEdNews Op Eds

Good Friday...

By       Message Kathy Malloy       (Page 1 of 2 pages)     Permalink

Related Topic(s): ; ; ; , Add Tags  Add to My Group(s)

View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com Headlined to H2 3/31/18

Author 16810
Become a Fan
  (54 fans)

From Mike Malloy Website

From commons.wikimedia.org: Hope Hicks {MID-273253}
Hope Hicks
(Image by Wikipedia (commons.wikimedia.org))   Permission   Details   DMCA
- Advertisement -

So -- how many Cabinet members and top White House officials are absent?

Nobody at home in the State Department, or the VA when Putin decides to test some kind of wicked missile that can't be shot down. That's kind of freaky, right?

No National Security Adviser, either, which might be for the best because Bolton might launch an armed response. And hit Iran.

- Advertisement -

Tinyhands is hiding out at Mar-a-Lago, hoping no other nude models or porn stars try to depose him over the weekend. Hope he soon finds a competent lawyer -- sure looks like he'll need it when Mueller's subpoena hits his desk. But maybe nobody will be there to deliver it, as Hope Hicks is gone and looks like Kelley is next. So much #winning.

CNN has more:

"Several of President Donald Trump's outside advisers have told him over the past week he requires neither a chief of staff nor a communications director, at least in the traditional definition of those jobs, according to a person familiar with the conversations.

- Advertisement -

"Trump has absorbed the advice, but offered little indication whether he's interested in taking it, the person said. He's been warned by other confidants that it's impossible to run the West Wing without a chief of staff.

"There are no signs Trump is ready to dismiss top aide John Kelly. But the option of running his White House without a chief of staff has been planted in Trump's mind, and he's not rejected it outright, the person said.

"He's begun working around Kelly on a number of fronts, including during some phone calls with foreign leaders, on certain policy-making decisions, and in executing some of the past month's staffing changes, people familiar with the matter said.

- Advertisement -

"Without a chief of staff, advisers have told Trump he would exert more control over which policies are prioritized, including his beloved border wall.

Next Page  1  |  2

 

- Advertisement -

View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com

Kathy never expected a career in radio as a talk show producer. Born and raised in Atlanta, Georgia, Kathy was completing her nursing degree when in 2001 - in an emergency - she was asked to fill in as the producer of Mike's program. Within a few (more...)
 

Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon Share Author on Social Media   Go To Commenting

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Related Topic(s): ; ; ; , Add Tags
- Advertisement -

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Saving Earth

March of the Mysogynists

Crooked Hillary

The Grinch Who Stole Health Reform

Insult to Injury

The Lunatics have Taken Over the Asylum

Comments Image Post Article Comment

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
Connect with Facebook     Connect with Twitter            Register with Facebook     Register with Twitter

Comment:   

You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 
Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered. 		First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)
No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 