Golden Showers and "Owning the Libs" are Right-Wing Water-Sports Activities

Wave hello to Fox News
(Image by Seth W. from flickr)

I watched two Fox News personalities "own the libs" last night. I didn't know who the guest hosts were because they were filling in for the propaganda stars of the leading cable network. But they did their best to spread the messages of Tucker Carlson and Sean Hannity.

The Tucker replacement told viewers more than once that he has fathered nine children. He shared this information apparently because he concluded that "liberals" have finally come out of the closet. The evil libs have done this by declaring that Americans need to do their part to stop over-populating the world. The Fox stud even cited the words of AOC, a dedicated environmentalist. And the viral dude discussed a Washington Post story on vasectomies. You can find the comments about 25 minutes into the above-linked video.

HaHa, said the "fake news" Tucker and his guest. Let the liberals stop having children. That's better for conservatives who can take over the country. Let's Make America Great Again by making love over and over again, without protection, they seemed to suggest.

Amen, they bellowed, not branding their holiday cheer exactly what it is the conservative version of "replacement theory" politics. For the uninitiated, Tucker Carlson has been leading the Fox charge by claiming that Democrats are flooding our country with "illegal aliens" so they can "replace" God-fearing Americans.

Undoubtedly the Fox News personality and his guest were singing from the script put forth by Sen. Josh Hawley, a leading Republican advocate of restoring masculinity in America. We don't know how to pass legislation to improve the lives of our fellow Americans, is their upspoken message. But we sure know how to "own the libs".

The Fox News fellow who sat in for Sean Hannity continued to "own the libs". The conservative pundit didn't make sense when he discussed Covid in America. But he sure knew how to stir up an emotional storm.

His attack on President Joe Biden, and thus seemingly liberals who still have the courage to call themselves liberals, went like this: Dr. Anthony Fauci is bad. He said we should not attend large parties populated by people we don't know, who may not be vaccinated.

Shame on Dr. Fauci, the Hannity replacement said. We are Americans. We have a right to enjoy ourselves. Besides, the mainstream press is making much ado about nothing as they report on the Omicron variant that is sweeping across the country. Let's keep things in perspective, he at least implied before throwing perspective overboard.

The Hannity wanna-be did this when he blamed Biden for failing to defeat Covid. Biden, when opposing President Donald John Trump in 2020, had published a "Plan to Defeat Covid-19". Of course, Covid is still very much with us. Therefore, the right wing proclaims, Biden is to blame. See here and here.

But Fox nighttime talkers, sometimes demanding perspective, and fair and balanced coverage, fail to note that Biden has distributed the vaccines for free across the land. And that most people who get seriously ill and die these days have not been vaccinated.

Despite the newness and complexity of a 100-year pandemic, I am certain Fox News propaganda ministers and their posse will continue to enjoy themselves. They will continue to "own the libs". They will continue to practice water-sports activities.

God Bless America.

And Happy New Year to All.

The above article first ran at What's Going On, my free Substack newsletter.

"Owning the Libs" is Right-wing Water Sports Activity (substack.com)

 

Steve Schneider lives in Hollywood, Fl. He thinks registering and voting should be easy and convenient for everyone. He started a Substack newsletter, What's Going On, on Christmas Day, 2020.

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
