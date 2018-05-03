

Cash-strapped Pakistan government is encouraging people to smoke more and contribute to the national kitty. The cigarette-manufacturing companies--just two companies account for 98 percent market share--are laughing all the way to their bank. The smuggling mafia is celebrating as well; it is meeting almost half of the demand for cigarettes.

Annual cigarette consumption in Pakistan is around 86.7 billion sticks -- up from 49 billion in 1997. Local production averages just above 57 billion sticks a year. So smuggled cigarettes and illegally manufactured cigarettes--illegitimate market in the local trade jargon--have patrons by hundreds and thousands.

According to various studies, between 2010-11 and 2015-16, illicit cigarette consumption has increased by 69 percent. All this is having a disastrous effect on the health of the nation, which, with some help from the British, was founded in 1947 as the home for Muslims of the Indian sub-continent.



Look at the statistics to grasp the enormity of the smoking bomb that Pakistan appears to value as it does its nuclear bomb. Almost 109,000 Pakistanis are bidding adieu to their dear ones annually and another 6,000 are checking into hospitals daily because of their addiction to the drag at a cigarette.





