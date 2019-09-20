

GOD vs NO GOD - And the Winner Is? If you don't believe in God, you need to watch this! If you do believe in God, you need to watch this! Possibilianism by Dr. David Eagleman - Talk given at ...

(Image by YouTube, Channel: Linking Arms) Details DMCA

I think Dr. Eagleman, a neuroscientist has given this topic some serious thought. He comes to "conclusions" I can live with, which is rather rare for me on this particular topic. Great speaker, easy listening as podcast. I find nothing I can argue with, and looking for such is my usual modus operandi.

1 1 1

Rate It | View Ratings

Daniel Geery Social Media Pages:

In my run for U.S. Senate against Utah's Orrin Hatch, I posted many progressive ideas and principles that I internalized over the years. I'm leaving that site up indefinitely, since it describes what I believe most members of our species truly (more...)



The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help. If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW

If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content. Daily Weekly OpEdNews Newsletter

Name

Email

(Opens new browser window)