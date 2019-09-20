GOD vs NO GOD - And the Winner Is? If you don't believe in God, you need to watch this! If you do believe in God, you need to watch this! Possibilianism by Dr. David Eagleman - Talk given at ...
I think Dr. Eagleman, a neuroscientist has given this topic some serious thought. He comes to "conclusions" I can live with, which is rather rare for me on this particular topic. Great speaker, easy listening as podcast. I find nothing I can argue with, and looking for such is my usual modus operandi.