God's Own Children

Kindergarten
Kindergarten
(Image by Pixabay: hpgruesen)   Details   DMCA

We spare our tears and weep not for thee

Raving, raging, racist though you be

For the poisons sit, seep, ever so deep

Lament for the white-tender-young

Legatees of racist-inspired-wrongs

God's own children taught to revile

Shared humanity of another hue

Joint-heirs of sun, air and dew

White eyes and ears imbibe the bile

Bitter fruit set their teeth on edge

Is it already much, much too late

To lock wide-open, infernal gates of hate?

Confused, contorted outlooks, views

Inundated with daily, hourly brutal news

Spin in malleable, chained hearts and minds

Nigerian International lawyer (LL.M Harvard),based in Lagos, Nigeria. My career spans the United Nations Geneva, Switzerland (World Health Organization, United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees), Nigerian energy sector(Shell Petroleum, (more...)
 

Irene,

Poignant, articulate, could not be more on target.

Your words open vistas of understanding, touching the heart-mind.

May we mature past this destructive stupidity quickly, and once and for all.

Your poem can evoke tears and determination.

Martin King would be proud.

