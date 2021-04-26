Kindergarten
(Image by Pixabay: hpgruesen) Details DMCA
We spare our tears and weep not for thee
Raving, raging, racist though you be
For the poisons sit, seep, ever so deep
Lament for the white-tender-young
Legatees of racist-inspired-wrongs
God's own children taught to revile
Shared humanity of another hue
Joint-heirs of sun, air and dew
White eyes and ears imbibe the bile
Bitter fruit set their teeth on edge
Is it already much, much too late
To lock wide-open, infernal gates of hate?
Confused, contorted outlooks, views
Inundated with daily, hourly brutal news
Spin in malleable, chained hearts and minds
(Note: You can view every article as one long page if you sign up as an Advocate Member, or higher).