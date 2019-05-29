Go To Hell! And which one would you prefer?

- Advertisement -



Sean Carroll is an astrophysicist with a remarkably broad range of knowledge and interests. He regularly drums up interesting characters, and I appreciate listening to his well-done, well-researched interviews, laying in bed before hitting the land of Nod. I found this one to be particularly riveting, particularly having grown up in 12 years of Catholic school, where fear of hell was drummed into us, and made us guilty for damn near everything (notably Sex!), at least those of us who took the place seriously--as I did through my teens, even though having doubts since about 13. The writer interviewed spent a long time doing extraordinary homework on the topic of hell, and how it has been viewed in different cultures, since it was postulated, likely 3,000 years or so ago.

