 
 
Send a Tweet
Most Popular Choices
Share on Facebook 1 Share on Twitter 1 Printer Friendly Page More Sharing
Exclusive to OpEdNews:
OpEdNews Op Eds    H3'ed 6/2/19

Global Warming, Trump, and the Rapture Cult

By       (Page 1 of 1 pages)     (# of views)   1 comment
Author 20
Message carol wolman, MD
Become a Fan
  (15 fans)
- Advertisement -

Why does Donald Trump continue to deny climate change, despite the escalating evidence and drastic weather changes? There are two main reasons.

The obvious one is that his billionaire friends are heavily invested in polluting industries. Oil, gas, weapons, coal, nuclear, chemical, pharmaceutical companies and their main executives and investors support his presidency. He allies with nations with the same priorities- Russia, Saudi Arabia, now Brazil. By appointing officials who loosen environmental safeguards, and impede the transition to renewable energy, he pleases the donors who fund his campaigns and perks.

There is a deeper, more sinister reason that Trump is accelerating global warming. This must be addressed directly, if the headlong rush to extinction is to be stopped. We must confront the false Christianity of Trump supporters, and the pernicious pie-in-the-sky theology that keeps them in his camp. While fought in the political arena, this is a deeply spiritual battle.

The core of Trump's electoral based consists of evangelical "Bible-based" Christians. A large percentage of them believe that Trump is "Cyrus", God's tool for bringing about The Rapture, a sci-fi scenario popularized by the widely read "Left Behind" series. The "elect", the true believers, (Trump's followers) will be "raptured up", and the rest of us will be "left behind" to deal with the destruction of "the apocalypse". They don't care about the ecological havoc being wreaked by the Trump administration, even welcome it, as it will hasten the day (they believe) that Jesus will return and non-believers will be punished.

- Advertisement -

A recent film called The Trump Prophecy is being shown in many Bible-based churches. It not only wants you to believe that God approves of Donald Trump. It wants you to believe that submission to political authority and submission to God are one and the same. (Of course, under the US Constitution, political authority rests ultimately with We the People, and is only vested in elected officials.) In the film's theology, resisting the authority of a sitting president or, at least, this sitting president is conflated with resisting God himself. This may explain why his approval rating remains around 40%, no matter what he does.

This interpretation of certain Bible passages is outside of mainstream Christian theology, which relies on:

Deuteronomy 30:19 19 I call heaven and earth to witness against you this day, that I have set before you life and death, blessing and curse; therefore choose life, that you and your descendants may live"

- Advertisement -

The Rapture Cult has been carefully fostered since the '70's by rightwing GOP think tanks such as the Hoover Institute, in order to bring about the current oligarchy. George Lakoff lays it out in detail in his book Don't Think of an Elephant! The strategy includes bringing right wing churches into the Republican Party, home schooling, submission of women. Their goals have been achieved- concentration of wealth, dumbing down of the population, unthinking obedience to authority in the form of a strong father figure.

The Rapture Cult has all the earmarks of a personality cult, similar to those around Stalin and Hitler. It rests on a fanatical set of beliefs, control of mass media, and a charismatic figure who preaches prejudice, hate, and persecution of minorities. Followers are uncritical of the leader, no matter what he says or does. The Rapture Cult actually seeks to destroy life on planet earth so that "the elect" can be "raptured up" .

Again, it must be understood that the battle to stop Trump is not just economic and political, it is deeply spiritual, between those who cherish life and seek to preserve it, and those who don't care if life is obliterated, because they believe in "a new heaven and a new earth". They ignore Deut. 30:19, in which the Biblical God tells us to choose life.

It cannot be emphasized enough that this is a spiritual battle. Trump opponents must bring the pernicious Rapture Cult into the light, and expose its deceptiveness, if we are to preserve life on earth. We must wrest the Bible from the clutches of those who misuse it, and show that the values we cherish- love of neighbor, truth and justice, dignity of all people, care of the poor and needy, reverence for life- are the true Biblical values. We must reclaim our spiritual heritage, as Martin Luther King, Jr. did.

We can't afford to wait until 2020 to discredit Trump and his followers. Impeachment now is imperative. Destruction of the future for our youth and all other creatures may not be Constitutional grounds for impeachment, but there are plenty of them contained in the Mueller report and Trump's stonewalling.

If Pelosi and the other "centrist" Democrats were made to understand the deeper implications of Trump's policies, they would not hesitate to bring impeachment charges. And with the revelations that impeachment hearings would bring about, the Republican Senate might come to its senses and vote for conviction.

- Advertisement -

Vice President Pence, who would succeed Trump, overtly professes belief the Rapture Cult. He would not have the following that Donald Trump has mustered. This deadly cult would be exposed for what it is, and life would have a chance to survive.

 

- Advertisement -

Rate It | View Ratings

carol wolman, MD Social Media Pages: Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Carol S. Wolman, MD is a psychiatrist in Northern California. A lifelong peace activist, she is helping to distribute a Peace Plan for the Holy Land- email her for a copy. She also a film producer with Paradise Cove Productions, currently (more...)
 

Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; , Add Tags
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEdNews Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Major Democrat Dirty Tricks in California

Why the resistance to 9-11 truth?

Breaking the Spell with 9-11 Truth

Why the resistance to 9-11 truth?- UPDATE

Fukushima update 11-15-14- All bad news- are we doomed?

Trump vs the People: A Psychiatrist's Analysis

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   



You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.
Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 
Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered. 		First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)
1 people are discussing this page, with 1 comments  Post Comment

carol wolman, MD

Become a Fan
Author 20

(Member since Aug 16, 2005), 15 fans, 295 articles, 232 comments
Not paid member and Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in


Add this Page to Facebook! Submit to Twitter Share on LinkedIn Submit to Reddit


  New Content

Exposing the Rapture Cult which idolizes Trump and pushes his ecologically destructive policies is crucial.

Submitted on Sunday, Jun 2, 2019 at 6:56:32 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (0+)
Help
 

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 