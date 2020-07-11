Global Times says U.S. is using India as cannon fodder for its anti-China strategy

The Chinese Community Party newspaper, the Global Times (GT) says that the United States is using India as cannon fodder for its strategy to contain China.



China-US relations are facing unprecedented challenges, but the current US government doesn't show any sign to turn for the better, Mu Lu of the Global Times said Wednesday adding:

"The US is likely to make full use of India regardless of what India will suffer as a result, as long as it can hinder China's pace of development. But this time, India would not get what it wants if it supports US attempts to disrupt China-India ties."

Writing under the title - India would not get what it wants from US attempts to disrupt China ties - Mu Lu said:

"In the weeks following the border clash between China and India, senior military officials from the two countries have been engaged in talks on how to ease the tensions. After a Sunday night (July 5) telephone conversation between Chinese Special Representative on the China-India Boundary Question, State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi and Indian National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, the two sides reached a consensus on de-escalating border tensions. Both sides have already taken practical moves to show their sincerity.



"However, at this crucial juncture, the US - a country that is reluctant to see a peaceful and stable world - stepped forward to sow discord again. US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Wednesday that China was "incredibly aggressive" in the latest border clash and praised Indians for doing "their best to respond to that."



"A peaceful and stable border is obviously consistent with the interests of both China and India. But when the two Asian countries are striving for it, the US has been instigating disputes between them by deceiving the Indian people."

The administration of Narendra Modi is aware that sound China-India ties, rather than tense ones, are much more beneficial to India, Mu Lu argued and said: "Therefore, no matter how tough India is to China, India is unlikely to deviate from meeting China half way. After all, either boycotting China or trying to cut off economic links with China will probably result in huge losses to India."



But Washington has been pretending to be ignorant of these realities. It is pushing India into the vast abyss, while simultaneously disguising itself as a loyal friend of India's, the Global Times concluded.

Delhi should beware of US instigation: experts

Tellingly, in another report on India-China border dispute, the Global Times Wednesday quoted experts as saying that some Indian politicians and military officials, encouraged by the US, were reluctant to ease border tensions, and there have been signs of the Indian army provoking small conflicts recently.



A Bloomberg report, citing an Indian official, said on Wednesday that "The Indian military is preparing to position additional troops and equipment through the harsh winter and closely monitor Chinese troop movements."



But India should not be fooled by US tricks. The US could only pay lip service to India and is unlikely to offer any concrete financial or military help, Lu Xiang, a research fellow at the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences in Beijing, told the Global Times on Thursday.



"India has to understand that it is just a bullet for the US in its containment policy toward China, not even a gun," Lu said.



Hu Zhiyong, a research fellow at the Institute of International Relations of the Shanghai Academy of Social Sciences, told the Global Times on Thursday that US provocation on China-India border issues when the border standoff between China and India showed encouraging signs is also a trick that the US plays to divert attention from its domestic failure in fighting the COVID-19 pandemic.

Swaran Singh, a professor and chair of the Center for International Politics, Organization and Disarmament at Jawaharlal Nehru University in New Delhi, told the Global Times on Thursday that the US is only helping India because it serves their own interests, as all of this is part of painting China as a villain.

Next Page 1 | 2

(Note: You can view every article as one long page if you sign up as an Advocate Member, or higher).