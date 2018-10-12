 
 
Send a Tweet
Most Popular Choices
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Tell A Friend Printer Friendly Page Save As Favorite View Favorites
OpEdNews Op Eds

Global Climate Change Comes Home

By   Follow Me on Twitter     Message Bob Burnett       (Page 1 of 1 pages)     Permalink    (# of views)   3 comments

Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; (more...) ; ; ; ; ; ; , Add Tags  (less...)
Add to My Group(s)

Must Read 1  
View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com Headlined to H3 10/12/18

Author 93
Become a Fan
  (22 fans)
- Advertisement -

There are many reasons to dislike Donald Trump. He's an unrepentant sexual predator, who lies without remorse. In addition, Trump is a bigoted bully whose only moral precept is "might makes right." Nonetheless, the most important reason to dislike Donald is that he refuses to protect our children and grandchildren. Trump is obsessed with immediate gratification and. therefore, has chosen to ignore global climate change. Now it's coming home to bite all of us.

If you blinked, you missed the October 8th report of the United Nations Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) (http://www.ipcc.ch/report/ar5/). It's very disturbing; if we don't take immediate action to control emissions, we're screwed. More about that later.

You may have not seen the IPCC climate change report because the mainstream-media focus quickly shifted to the fight between Donald Trump and Taylor Swift. And then to sexual predator Brett Kavanaugh's first day on the Supreme Court -- by the way, he has four female clerks. Or, if you live in the southeast, you may have been preoccupied with Hurricane Michael bearing down on the Florida panhandle.

If you're among the unfortunates living on the coast of Alabama and Florida, I sympathize with your situation. Perhaps, as your considering the hurricane damage, you'll have a moment to reflect that you, too, are a victim of global climate change. These days, that's the pattern: people don't pay attention to climate change until it comes to their neighborhood.

- Advertisement -

From flickr.com: CBP AMO surveys the damage wrought by Hurricane Michael {MID-318310}
CBP AMO surveys the damage wrought by Hurricane Michael
(Image by CBP Photography)   Permission   Details   DMCA

Every American has an opinion about climate change, but few of us rank it as an important concern when deciding who to vote for. Instead, prospective voters focus on the near term: healthcare costs, jobs and the economy, or guns. This is the recurring pattern when Americans ponder climate change: they decide it's too abstract or difficult and they don't do anything about it. Unless you are fortunate enough to live in California.

- Advertisement -

In August, Quinnipiac ran a small poll (175 respondents) that asked: "Do you think the United States is doing enough to address climate change, doing too much, or do you think more needs to be done to address climate change?" 64 percent responded "more needs to be done;" the highest number since Quinnipiac started asking the question. (And "doing too much" or "doing enough" were at all all time lows.) The pollsters added a new follow-on question: "The wildfires in California are the worst in the state's history. Do you think climate change is a factor in making these fires more extreme, or not?" 53 percent of respondents believed climate change was a factor.

In California, we take climate change very seriously and a strong majority believes that climate change was a factor in our fires. A recent Public Policy Poll ( http://www.ppic.org/publication/californians-views-on-climate-change/) found that 80 percent of Californians view climate change as a serious "threat to the state's future economy and quality of life." (California Democrats and Independents view climate change more seriously than do Republicans -- only 22 percent of Trump's Party see it is a threat; they're more worried about Taylor Swift.) Californians have to take climate change seriously; a recent report indicated that the frequency of major fires will increase by 77 percent by the end of the century.

In California we're taking a variety of actions to stem the tide of climate change -- such as limiting our carbon emissions -- because we understand that we don't have a choice.

Meanwhile, the October 8th IPCC report indicates that the world is rapidly reaching the point of no return: "We are on track to cross a key threshold of danger --1.5 degrees C or 2.7 degrees F--much earlier than anticipated: 2040." (A 1.5 degree Celsius increase is the point at which irreversible sea level rise, massive coral reef extinctions, and food shortages begin to occur.) In California, this would increase the severity of fires and the probability of drought. It would also increase flooding along the coast and raise the probability that salt water would intrude into the Sacramento-San Joaquin delta -- an event that would have cascading consequences, threatening drinking water supplies and impacting farm land.

California is taking steps to deal with this and it's likely Florida will join us. The day the IPCC report appeared, Florida got news that Hurricane Michael was heading their way. (On the afternoon of October 10th, Michael hit the Florida panhandle with winds between 115-155 mph.) It's the third major hurricane to hit Florida in the past 3 years.

It's not Florida's only global climate change event. For almost a year, Florida has been beset by the "red tide" (https://www.vox.com/energy-and-environment/2018/8/30/17795892/red-tide-2018-florida-gulf-sarasota-sanibel-okeechobee ), which has killed: "At least a hundred manatees, a dozen dolphins, thousands of fish, 300 sea turtles, and more have died or washed along shores in putrid-smelling masses." The red-tide has become a factor in Florida's election: Republican Governor Rick Scott exacerbated the situation by cutting Florida's water-management budget.

- Advertisement -

Meanwhile, the Trump Administration chose not to respond to the IPCC report. When queried, Donald said, "It was given to me, and I want to look at who drew it... Because I can give you reports that are fabulous, and I can give you reports that aren't so good. But I will be looking at it. Absolutely." Trump isn't going to read the report and he isn't going to lead an effort to protect our children and grandchildren from future harm.

Response to the IPCC report will have to happen at the state level. In the meantime, move to higher ground.

 

- Advertisement -

Must Read 1  
View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com

Bob Burnett is a Berkeley writer. In a previous life he was one of the executive founders of Cisco Systems.

Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon Share Author on Social Media   Go To Commenting

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; (more...) ; ; ; ; ; ; , Add Tags  (less...)

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Ten Telltale Signs of Republican Disease

Big Liars and The Voters Who Love Them

Obama vs. Romney: The Bottom Line

The GOP Chooses Fascism

2011 Budget Battle: Obama Wins While Democrats Lose

Obama vs. Romney: The Popularity Contest

Comments Image Post Article Comment

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
Connect with Facebook     Connect with Twitter            Register with Facebook     Register with Twitter

Comment:   

You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 
Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered. 		First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)
2 people are discussing this page, with 3 comments  Post Comment

Daniel Geery

Become a Fan
Author 1198

(Member since Jul 9, 2009), 72 fans, 228 articles, 3394 quicklinks, 14960 comments, 180 diaries


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


  New Content

Unfortunately, no one seems to have a clue about what to do. And it isn't for lack of thinking about it. We have passed too many tipping points, we have unfathomable political inertia, we've got way too many people on the planet and no plan to deal with that. I could go on for quite some time but until some unforeseen technologies are developed, I should say inconceivable technologies given the laws of physics, there's really not much point.

Submitted on Friday, Oct 12, 2018 at 5:01:52 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (1+)
Help
 
Indent
Burl Hall

Become a Fan
Author 58753

(Member since Jan 22, 2011), 43 fans, 318 articles, 1 quicklinks, 2216 comments, 102 diaries


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


Reply to Daniel Geery:   New Content

At this point, I am beginning to believe we are heading towards extinction, alongside the rest of the planet.

Submitted on Friday, Oct 12, 2018 at 10:59:11 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (1+)
Help
 
IndentIndent
Daniel Geery

Become a Fan
Author 1198

(Member since Jul 9, 2009), 72 fans, 228 articles, 3394 quicklinks, 14960 comments, 180 diaries


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


Reply to Burl Hall:   New Content

It is absolutely astounding to have been born when we were (me, 1947, same as the CIA), living in such extraordinary times biologically and geologically. Add to that being fortunate enough to have good medical care, food on the table, decent shelter, and I'm guessing for most readers on OEN, a respectable education.

Having been a biology major (since thinking in 9th grade, What can be more important than the study of life on earth?), and I imagine in most of our cases having a respectable profession or two (me, elementary education, writing, inventing), and then to go out with the rest of so-called Homo sapiens sapiens, and most likely virtually all life on earth, is a mighty hard pill to swallow. All the more painful given the vast majority of innocent people, particularly kids and loved ones, who will also be recycled in the cosmic dustbin. The universe has been around for 13.8 billion years, the earth 4.5 billion or so, and now, in something less than the blink of a geologic eye, we get to watch human extinction in real time and living color (at least until the electrical grids go down). Amazing, to say the least!

I just came in from sitting with our dogs, a Goldendoodle and a Keeshound, watching the birds, the remaining flowers in the garden, and pleased to see my newly planted clover taking off like a rocket. Great temperature and sunshine, much snow in the mountains here in Salt Lake... yet the more I love it, the harder it is to imagine what's coming.

Be here now, be kind to all, is about all I can tell myself.

Submitted on Friday, Oct 12, 2018 at 11:36:08 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (0+)
Help
 

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 