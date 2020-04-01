Global Ceasefire: Running List of Countries Committed

1) Sign the petition for a global ceasefire.

2) Contact your nation's government and get a clear commitment to engaging in the ceasefire (not just urging others to do so).

3) Use the Comments section on this page report on what you learn!

United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres proposed this global ceasefire:

Our world faces a common enemy: COVID-19.

The virus does not care about nationality or ethnicity, faction or faith. It attacks all, relentlessly.

Meanwhile, armed conflict rages on around the world.

The most vulnerable women and children, people with disabilities, the marginalized and the displaced pay the highest price.

They are also at the highest risk of suffering devastating losses from COVID-19.

Let's not forget that in war-ravaged countries, health systems have collapsed.

Health professionals, already few in number, have often been targeted.

Refugees and others displaced by violent conflict are doubly vulnerable.

The fury of the virus illustrates the folly of war.

That is why today, I am calling for an immediate global ceasefire in all corners of the world.

It is time to put armed conflict on lockdown and focus together on the true fight of our lives.

To warring parties, I say: