Power of Story Send a Tweet        
OpEdNews Op Eds

Glenn Greenwald: Why Did ABC Ignore Roseanne Barr's Hateful Tweets Against Arabs & Palestinians?

By       Message Democracy Now       (Page 1 of 2 pages)     Permalink

Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; , Add Tags  Add to My Group(s)

View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com Headlined to H2 5/30/18

Author 84160
- Advertisement -

See original here

On Tuesday ABC canceled its hit show "Roseanne," after its star, Roseanne Barr, fired off a series of racist comments on Twitter. In one tweet, Roseanne wrote, "muslim brotherhood & planet of the apes had a baby=vj." It was a reference to Valerie Jarrett, longtime adviser to President Obama, who's African-American. Roseanne also accused billionaire George Soros, who's Jewish, of being a Nazi collaborator and attacked Chelsea Clinton.

The decision to cancel Roseanne was made by Channing Dungey, the first African-American president of a major TV network. The reboot of the hit 1980s sitcom Roseanne last year drew huge audiences and praise from President Trump, who once called Roseanne Barr to congratulate her on the show's success. We speak with Glenn Greenwald in Rio de Janeiro.

- Advertisement -

Transcript

This is a rush transcript. Copy may not be in its final form.

AMY GOODMAN: This is Democracy Now! I'm Amy Goodman with Juan Gonza'lez, as we spend the rest of the hour with the Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist Glenn Greenwald of The intercept. We will talk about his latest expose' on dog experimentation as well as Robert Mueller's probe of President Trump. But we begin with today's big entertainment news.

- Advertisement -

JUAN GONZÁLEZ: On Tuesday, ABC canceled its hit show Roseanne after its star, Roseanne Barr, fired off a series of racist comments on Twitter. In one tweet, Roseanne wrote, "muslim brotherhood & planet of the apes had a baby=vj." It was a reference to Valerie Jarrett, long-time adviser to President Obama, who is African American. Roseanne also accused billionaire George Soros, who's Jewish, of being a Nazi collaborator and attacked Chelsea Clinton.

The decision to cancel Roseanne was made by Channing Dungey, the first African American president of a major TV network. The reboot of the hit 1980s sitcom Roseanne last year drew huge audiences and praise from President Trump who once called Roseanne Barr to congratulate her on the show's success.

AMY GOODMAN: Glenn Greenwald joins us now from Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, where he follows the news in the United States and around the world. Glenn, you've just been tweeting about this up until this moment. Now, Roseanne Barr has been tweeting nonstop for the last I don't know how many hours, since she did that initial tweet equating Valerie Jarrett with an ape and being fired by the first African American woman president of a major broadcast network. Talk about the significance of what has just taken place. You have been following what Roseanne Barr has been tweeting for years.

GLENN GREENWALD: Right. I think we ought to be extremely cautious about awarding any praise whatsoever to anybody at ABC for canceling Roseanne's show. There is no question at all that what she tweeted is completely in line and perfectly consistent with what she has been saying and writing and tweeting for many years. ABC had to have known exactly what she thought and the things that she believed when they gave her the show that they gave her.

In fact, I went and looked at -- because I remembered I had a very vitriolic exchange, in fact several of them, with Roseanne, several years ago about Israel. She has become a very fanatical defender of Israel. And in the course of defending Israel, she often spewed some of the most grotesque and overt naked racism against Arabs and Palestinians that you'll hear from any public figure this side of, say, David Duke. She deleted a lot of those tweets but I do remember them because some of the exchanges are still online, in which she was talking about Arabs and Palestinians being inferior, being prone to violence, deserving to be slaughtered and killed.

She had previously said similar things about Susan Rice that she said about Valerie Jarrett. So obviously her comments yesterday received a lot of attention because she now has a show and they were so grotesque -- just viscerally grotesque and racist to any person with a conscience -- that ABC had no choice. But it wasn't like this was something new for Roseanne. This is stuff that she has been saying about lots of different groups, including African Americans, but especially Arabs and Palestinians, for a long time. It's just that Arabs and Palestinians, racism towards them tends to be more acceptable.

- Advertisement -

I think the other issue is that there's a lot of free speech debates now that center around not what the First Amendment is about, which is government restrictions on free speech, but private actors and their freedom to punish people who express ideas that are threatening to their commercial interest. There was a big controversy when Google fired an employee for expressing his views on the inability of women to compete in the workplace. There's a similar controversy over the NFL now fining and punishing teams whose players kneel in protest of racist police brutality in the national anthem. And now we have this. I think that we need to formulate consistent principles about what our views are, but in Roseanne's case, it was so far over the line of anything decent that I don't think anyone would think that ABC could do anything but fire her.

AMY GOODMAN: In fact, she I think had talked about Susan Rice, former Obama official, compared her to an ape as well, back in 2013.

GLENN GREENWALD: Right. That is what I'm saying is that Roseanne was the biggest TV star in the 1980s. The show that she created and started -- and actually it was pretty revolutionary in American television because it was really the first time that a major television program focused on a working-class family struggling with economic deprivation.

Next Page  1  |  2

 

- Advertisement -

View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com

Democracy Now!  is a national, daily, independent, award-winning news program hosted by journalists Amy Goodman and Juan Gonzalez. Pioneering the largest public media collaboration in the U.S., Democracy Now! is broadcast on (more...)
 

Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon Share Author on Social Media   Go To Commenting

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; , Add Tags
- Advertisement -

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Glenn Greenwald: Why the Obama Administration's Persecution of Bradley Manning Should Terrify Us All

Julian Assange on WikiLeaks, Bradley Manning, Cypherpunks, Surveillance State, from DemocracyNow

Bernie Sanders on Resisting Trump, Why the Democratic Party is an "Absolute Failure" & More

Seymour Hersh: Obama "Cherry-Picked" Intelligence on Syrian Chemical Attack to Justify U.S. Strike

Seymour Hersh Details Explosive Story on Bin Laden Killing & Responds to White House, Media Backlash

As U.N. Backs Fossil Fuel Divestment, Bill McKibben on Vanuatu, Oxford Vote, California Water Crisis

Comments Image Post Article Comment

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
Connect with Facebook     Connect with Twitter            Register with Facebook     Register with Twitter

Comment:   

You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 
Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered. 		First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)
No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 