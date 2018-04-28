Power of Story Send a Tweet        

Gladys Palast 1921 -- 2018

From Greg Palast Website


Mom and journalist 1953
My mom died Monday night. 96 years old. She lived a fierce and happy life in a horrible century. She said, "I married the man I love and had two wonderful children. I'm ready." May we all be so blessed.

Mom was the first woman to enlist in the Coast Guard in World War II. She was a union rights activist (SEIU) and a teacher until the age of 80. In 1988, she led the San Diego Democratic Delegation to the party's convention -- and directed pickets around the Marriott Atlanta to stop delegates from breaking the janitor's strike.

In 2004, Mom and Dad (Gil Palast, 1921-2010) received Activist San Diego's "Lifetime Activist Achievement Award" at the People's Counter-Inaugural Ball.

On Friday at 11am, Mom will be memorialized at Miramar Military Cemetery. My father, who gave away his combat medals to protest the War in Vietnam, will have his ashes interred beside her; each will be received by a full military color guard.

Mom taught us how to make noise, make trouble and make a difference -- in our little tract home in San Fernando Valley, a home filled with extraordinary idealism, humor, confidence, caring and love.

In lieu of flowers, she requested donations to the Palast Fund to support our fellowships. However, if you live in the San Diego area, please send your donations to her organization and its radio station, KNSJ (the Network for Social Justice) at KNSJ.org.

There will be a remembrance of mom's life this Tuesday, May 1, at the San Diego premiere of my updated film, The Best Democracy Money Can Buy: The Case of the Stolen Election, in which mom and dad star (or at least, have the funniest cameo). It's a fundraiser for KNSJ.org. All are invited to The Joan B. Kroc Theater, 5998 Alcala Park, San Diego, CA 92110. Admission is FREE.


Gladys and Gil Palast, 17 years old
(Image by Greg Palast)   Permission   Details   DMCA

 

Greg Palast's investigative reports appear in Rolling Stone, the Guardian and on BBC Television. His latest film, The Best Democracy Money Can Buy, on how Donald Trump stole the 2016 election, is available on Amazon. Palast is Patron of the Trinity (more...)
 

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

