 
 
Send a Tweet
190 NEW
Most Popular Choices
Click Here to Remove All Ads
Share on Facebook 3 Share on Twitter Printer Friendly Page More Sharing
Exclusive to OpEdNews:
Positive News   

Giving

By   3 comments
Become a Premium Member Would you like to know how many people have read this article? Or how reputable the author is? Simply sign up for a Advocate premium membership and you'll automatically see this data on every article. Plus a lot more, too.
Author 71296
Message Blair Gelbond

Give me a kiss luv-1=
Give me a kiss luv-1=
(Image by 20,500,000 + views)   Details   DMCA
 

This article is partially based on a chapter from Jean-Ives Leloup's book, Compassion and Meditation.

(A quote from Mata Amritandana Ammachi):

"A one-word solution for almost all the problems in the world is facing today is "Compassion.")

It can be said that the foundation of Being itself is sheer generosity.

The Gift of Material Things. It is not the quantity we give, but the quality of our giving. If a person is hungry, they need food; if solace, we can offer that.

A true gift is from the heart. Giving material things to those who ask or for a social cause can help us observe ourselves. To what degree are we attached? To what degree is our giving arising from egocentric motives? Does our giving reinforce a sense of separateness, where you are the needy one and I am self-satisfied - entrenched in a stance of being the "giver"?

Such practices offer an opportunity to help us break free of our old ego-habits, which seek security and protection, and evoke fear of letting go. Giving can reopen us to our fundamental nature, enlivening us with the current of generosity.

Leloup:

What is important is to awaken in ourselves a quality of vigilance and presence in the moment we are living - this is the only way to dwell in a state of mind that is capable of just action... It is not enough to follow rules of compassion one has been trained in thinking. 'I have compassion for you, so [I'll give whatever you ask for].' No! It might be better to think: 'I have compassion for you, and do not want to reinforce a [character structure of being dependent demanding or destructive]. There might be something I can do to prevent you from doing harm.'

Though my heart is disposed toward a quality of kindness, this is not separate from truth and justice. Love without justice becomes mere emotion or sentimentality. It is not a creative love, which is capable of bringing about better conditions of life for all.

The Gift of Lovingkindness

Love is not so much a relationship, as it is a state of being - a state of consciousness. On the path of compassion, we seek to develop a capacity for lovingkindness or goodwill toward all beings - much like "the sun, which shines on the just and the unjust."

The Gift of Truth

In Buddhist terms this is called "the gift of dharma." The Buddha considered this to be the greatest gift: to share with someone the capacity to experience what is true.

Loving another person and being truthful with them are inseparable. Ideally, we must have great love for another to communicate truth to them. Yet, doing so can also be an act of hatred, rage, or the desire to cause pain. It all depends on one's motives and style of communication. A truth told with a motive of condescension or contempt can be quite destructive. Yet that same truth told with unselfish love can be liberating.

Telling or hearing the truth can arouse fear that 'the other person will stop loving me (or punish me), if I say what I really think.'

At times we need to be fierce and "shake up" a person, while maintaining a deeper motive of kindness and deep caring. This is known as "the sword of compassion." We can accept the other person as they are, while maintaining a stance of clarity, justice and discrimination.

In many cases to impart comforting fables to ourselves or others adds to our illusion (and to the collective illusions maintained by humanity). This is an obstacle to our freedom. The alternative - the gift of truth - helps is on the path to awakening, of coming into harmony with the reality of what is, or as Lao Tzu would say - with the Tao.

**

In addition, we need to recall that authentic human relationships are characterized by complementarity and mutuality. This means that individuals fit into one another, thus enhancing, rather than diminishing, each other. Mutuality connotes the two-way, reciprocal nature of human relationships that are truly human.

R.D. Laing, for example, has criticized the classic therapeutic stance as defective when the notion prevails that a therapist is a giver, but not receiver. This can reinforce a sense of failure in the client -a questioning of his capacity to "mean anything to anyone." The person may experience - not only the absence of a presence of the other, but rather "the absence of his or her own presence as other for the other.

"Every human being, whether child or adult, seems to require significance... a place in another person's world."

Mutuality means making a difference by giving and getting: one both gets by giving as well as gives by receiving. The reciprocal conjunction of this kind of relationship characterizes all expressions of human love.

Ram Dass goes even further:

Being in love - rather than giving or receiving love - is the only thing that provides stability. Being in love [as a state of consciousness] means seeing the Beloved all around me.

To work for the welfare of all living beings is to serve and encourage them to live in essential knowledge and an awakening mode of living.

**

A meditation on lovingkindness (in Pali: "Metta"):

We can direct and radiate our vibrations of loving energy through the heart center: breathing out with thoughts such as:

May you be peaceful.

May you be able to give and receive love.

May you be protected from harm.

May you be enlightened.

**

Another quote from Ram Dass on relationships: "If we can't have truth, it's not worth playing."

And profound statement from Gandhi:

"Truth is God."

 

Rate It | View Ratings

Blair Gelbond Social Media Pages: Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

I work as a psychotherapist with an emphasis on transformational learning - a blend of psychoanalytic and transpersonal approaches, and am the author of Self Actualization and Unselfish Love and co-author of Families Helping Families: Living with (more...)
 

Related Topic(s): ; ; ; , Add Tags
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEdNews Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Enzo and our Planetary Marathon

Self-Actualization for the Benefit of the World

Evolutionary Intelligence - A Planetary Rite of Passage

Loving Awareness

"The Five Elephants in the Room"

Sacred Embrace: The Erotic Jesus Pt. 2

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   


You can enter 2000 characters.
Become a Premium Member Would you like to be able to enter longer comments? You can enter 10,000 characters with Leader Membership. Simply sign up for your Premium Membership and you can say much more. Plus you'll be able to do a lot more, too.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 

Username
Password
Show Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

2 people are discussing this page, with 3 comments  Post Comment

Blair Gelbond

Become a Fan
Author 71296
(Member since Sep 8, 2011), 10 fans, 78 articles, 1 quicklinks, 3908 comments (How many times has this commenter been recommended?)
Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

  New Content

"This experience involves the risk of trusting oneself to other persons instead of regarding them as objects, in terms of status, or audience relations"It is this perception and acceptance of mutuality that enables transcending"self-centeredness."

Ernest Kurtz

Submitted on Saturday, May 21, 2022 at 10:34:36 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
  Recommend  (0+)
Flag This
Share Comment More Sharing          
Commenter Blocking?
Philip Pease

Become a Fan
Author 10841
Follow Me on Twitter
(Member since Feb 8, 2008), 7 fans, 1306 comments, 1 diaries (How many times has this commenter been recommended?)
Not paid member and Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

  New Content

The ego mind expects to receive a reward for giving. Good Karna to offset any bad karma or to gain favor with God. In that perception the hope for a reward is what the act of giving is about.

The heart wants to open up to connect with others. Giving from the heart is an act of communion. In that perception the act of giving is what unconditional love is about and is where the kingdom of heaven that is within you is experienced.

Submitted on Sunday, May 22, 2022 at 9:45:04 AM

Author 0
Add New Comment
  Recommend  (0+)
Flag This
Share Comment More Sharing          
Commenter Blocking?
Indent
Blair Gelbond

Become a Fan
Author 71296
(Member since Sep 8, 2011), 10 fans, 78 articles, 1 quicklinks, 3908 comments (How many times has this commenter been recommended?)
Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Reply to Philip Pease:   New Content

Thanks for responding, Philip.

My understanding is that there are levels of giving...

and that is OK to give with the goal of accumulating merit or "good karma" (and perhaps attaining birth in a temporary heaven realm and/or subsequently attaining a less afflicted human rebirth). It will mitigate the effects of negative karma. The only problem is that this will still bind us to the wheel of birth and death, because we are attached.

The Buddha described selfless giving as "Kingly Giving."

Submitted on Sunday, May 22, 2022 at 11:50:17 AM

Author 0
Add New Comment
  Recommend  (0+)
Flag This
Share Comment More Sharing          
Commenter Blocking?

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 