This article is partially based on a chapter from Jean-Ives Leloup's book, Compassion and Meditation .

(A quote from Mata Amritandana Ammachi):

"A one-word solution for almost all the problems in the world is facing today is "Compassion.")

It can be said that the foundation of Being itself is sheer generosity.

The Gift of Material Things. It is not the quantity we give, but the quality of our giving. If a person is hungry, they need food; if solace, we can offer that.

A true gift is from the heart. Giving material things to those who ask or for a social cause can help us observe ourselves. To what degree are we attached? To what degree is our giving arising from egocentric motives? Does our giving reinforce a sense of separateness, where you are the needy one and I am self-satisfied - entrenched in a stance of being the "giver"?

Such practices offer an opportunity to help us break free of our old ego-habits, which seek security and protection, and evoke fear of letting go. Giving can reopen us to our fundamental nature, enlivening us with the current of generosity.

Leloup:

What is important is to awaken in ourselves a quality of vigilance and presence in the moment we are living - this is the only way to dwell in a state of mind that is capable of just action... It is not enough to follow rules of compassion one has been trained in thinking. 'I have compassion for you, so [I'll give whatever you ask for].' No! It might be better to think: 'I have compassion for you, and do not want to reinforce a [character structure of being dependent demanding or destructive]. There might be something I can do to prevent you from doing harm.' Though my heart is disposed toward a quality of kindness, this is not separate from truth and justice. Love without justice becomes mere emotion or sentimentality. It is not a creative love, which is capable of bringing about better conditions of life for all.

The Gift of Lovingkindness

Love is not so much a relationship, as it is a state of being - a state of consciousness. On the path of compassion, we seek to develop a capacity for lovingkindness or goodwill toward all beings - much like "the sun, which shines on the just and the unjust."

The Gift of Truth

In Buddhist terms this is called "the gift of dharma." The Buddha considered this to be the greatest gift: to share with someone the capacity to experience what is true.

Loving another person and being truthful with them are inseparable. Ideally, we must have great love for another to communicate truth to them. Yet, doing so can also be an act of hatred, rage, or the desire to cause pain. It all depends on one's motives and style of communication. A truth told with a motive of condescension or contempt can be quite destructive. Yet that same truth told with unselfish love can be liberating.

Telling or hearing the truth can arouse fear that 'the other person will stop loving me (or punish me), if I say what I really think.'

At times we need to be fierce and "shake up" a person, while maintaining a deeper motive of kindness and deep caring. This is known as "the sword of compassion." We can accept the other person as they are, while maintaining a stance of clarity, justice and discrimination.

In many cases to impart comforting fables to ourselves or others adds to our illusion (and to the collective illusions maintained by humanity). This is an obstacle to our freedom. The alternative - the gift of truth - helps is on the path to awakening, of coming into harmony with the reality of what is, or as Lao Tzu would say - with the Tao.

**

In addition, we need to recall that authentic human relationships are characterized by complementarity and mutuality. This means that individuals fit into one another, thus enhancing, rather than diminishing, each other. Mutuality connotes the two-way, reciprocal nature of human relationships that are truly human.

R.D. Laing, for example, has criticized the classic therapeutic stance as defective when the notion prevails that a therapist is a giver, but not receiver. This can reinforce a sense of failure in the client -a questioning of his capacity to "mean anything to anyone." The person may experience - not only the absence of a presence of the other, but rather "the absence of his or her own presence as other for the other.

"Every human being, whether child or adult, seems to require significance... a place in another person's world."

Mutuality means making a difference by giving and getting: one both gets by giving as well as gives by receiving. The reciprocal conjunction of this kind of relationship characterizes all expressions of human love.

Ram Dass goes even further:

Being in love - rather than giving or receiving love - is the only thing that provides stability. Being in love [as a state of consciousness] means seeing the Beloved all around me.

To work for the welfare of all living beings is to serve and encourage them to live in essential knowledge and an awakening mode of living.

**

A meditation on lovingkindness (in Pali: "Metta"):

We can direct and radiate our vibrations of loving energy through the heart center: breathing out with thoughts such as:

May you be peaceful. May you be able to give and receive love. May you be protected from harm. May you be enlightened.

**

Another quote from Ram Dass on relationships: "If we can't have truth, it's not worth playing."

And profound statement from Gandhi:

"Truth is God."