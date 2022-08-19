

The other day I came across a Guardian piece that roiled me waters some and I thought I'd share my boiling point with the reader, so faithful all these years. Well, two anyway. I saw a headline a froze like a deer in lights of its beaming. I was time bomb, filled with ticks, and not on the mood for gauche tomfooleries. Headlne of a story by Brian Hioe:

Don't believe China's convenient historical tales. Taiwan belongs to the Taiwanese

First of all, don't tell me what to believe, and please don't tell me who I am. But also, why are you defending the Empire? The "convenient" historical tales are a joke, right, hypocrite mon semble? Have you heard the one about Pax Americana? Also, if Taiwan belongs to the Taiwanese, then how come you don't mention the Ind'gens much. A little lefty bone's thrown, then back to supporting the CIA-backed taboo regime playing on the shadow of the mainland's totem. Chiang Kai-shek. is not even mentioned. That's like talkin' 70s pop without bringing Bill Withers and "Lean On Me" into the conversation.

Here is a typical Guardian piece that fails the mission of journalism to some degree. It may even partially qualify as propaganda, as it defends against the notion that China has any territorial claims on Taiwan -- not entirely true or false, and maybe irrelevant. The biggest craw that sticks here is seeing China's interest in Taiwan as "expansionist." China has a Wall, a very big and long wall (more than 13,000 miles in length), a wall you don't just pack up like a tent and carry with you because you woke feeling expansionist that day. Had the Wall around East Berlin been that length it would have been a monster maze filled abstract minotaurs and Stasi types on shore leave.) Recall that before the Opium Wars that China wanted nothing from the West; the UK women wanted some of that fine bone dinner plates. Anyway, read the Guardian piece and consider that the following is left out:

- China doesn't own Taiwan -- but neither neither did the Nationalist Chinese, led by the mass-murdering White Terror authoritarian, Chiang Kai-shek, who ran there after the Mao Mao to escape becoming Commies, and settled for benign fascism instead -- kind of like China today. Chiang made off, like Bernie Madoff, with the Chinese pelf and treasury loot, and the CIA didn't like him. National security. Chiang purportedly told an audience of foaming rabied followers to wear their underwear on the outside, and also that "if they go carrying pictures of Chairman Mao / they won't make it with anyone anyhow," sang Lenin.

- Taiwan used to be called Ilha Formosa -- Portuguese words meaning "beautiful island" and some besotted Lisbonian sailor coined it to a good bud, and it could have referred to a puke crop circle the seasick tar just laid down on the patient and ever-heaving sea. And then more crop circles, and more. Waking passeng to con them into having a mystical experience. The tar buds bustin' at every exclaimed sleep "Wow!" Navy humor, right?

- China, too, is a name conferred on them by Westerners -- the Portuguese again -- it's not how they historically referred to themselves. Have a look-see at this Oxford definition:



definition of China

- The Portuguese gave colonizing in Formosa a go and said feck it it's not worth the trouble. The locals are animists and they missed the Polyrhythm s set down by African slave traders. It was the Portuguese who saved Robinson Crusoe's bacon as he made his escape as a slave from Africa, with yubg sidekick Xury.. (The Portagees, as whites referred to them in New Bedford, also gave us cinchona, a cue for malaria that allowed us to come at the world with the first globalization with zest.) Crusoe then sold Xury to the Portagees and made his way to Brazil to farm tobacco and then needed slaves and a novel was born.

- The Japanese took over and eventually drew similar conclusions. Meh.

- The Chinese then started vacationing there and colonized it -- sorta. There's an island off the coast of Western Australia, Rottnest, an island tamed by the Dutch, who called it that because they thought the unique creatures there, called quokkas, were fuckin giant rats (rats nest). Today Rottnest is practically a thriving metropolis, with shops, post office, taverns, a lighthouse, morons on Segways, and an airport where the murdered bones of Aborigines lie lost in the history wars we all pay for eventually. Some say the quokkas are the ghosts of those killed there. Who needs acid when we have history, right?

Speaking of history, I did a review of book a while back about wacko history: An Atlas of Extinct Countries by Gideon Defoe. A good read. Check out this entry about Formosa under section in the book called Puppets and Political Footballs:

The leader of the Chinese delegation tried to persuade Japan that it didn't really want it, arguing the island was riddled with malaria and opium addiction. Japan saw through this brilliant ploy and stuck to its guns. A date was set for handing the territory over. Predictably, a lot of the Formosans felt badly sold out by the motherland, and the local elites rebelled. The reluctant governor, T'ang, issued a declaration of independence: 'the literati and people of Formosa are determined to resist subjection by Japan. Hence they have declared themselves an independent island republic, at the same time recognising the suzerainty of the sacred Tsing [Qing] dynasty.' There was a misplaced hope that the British would step in to protect this plucky new nation against the Japanese invaders. Again, who knows where anyone got that idea, because this is not, very obviously, how the British tend to operate. [4]

China, Japan, America -- the triad dialectic. Taiwan the last dumpling fought over. Bring your own soy sauce.

- The Taiwanese Aborigines, who the island is currently named after, have no real say in anything really - like Ind'gens in many other countries, including in the USA, who are so disenfranchised nobody mentions how many of their votes go missing every time a new blueballed Custer is up for election in the Big Smoke. Hell, even African-American disenfranchisees were awed by how easily you could lose a culture if you put your mind to it.

- REALITY: give the island back to the aborigine Taiwanese. They're animists. I mean, look at the flag. More than a few screws loose. Nice people though. And they, too, can play some blues.

OR

- Let Taiwan Chinese (not the animists) move to Hong Kong or Madcau, or settle the dispute, and/or move to America on an express citizenship thing. JUmp the cue, like the Ukrainians. "We" can give them whole sections of deserted Detroit and they can revitalize the area by ramping up the assembly lines on semiconductors and cheap computers and they can hold dragon festivals and stuffy stuff. Invite the Filopinos, too, while we're at it. They can open shoe factories. We'll be needing them what with the useless smirks we elect to office.

Oy!

Here's a link to the full album of Taiwanese aborigines singing.