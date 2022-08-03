Give Taiwan Back To The Chinese



Nancy Pelosi

(Image by FolsomNatural) Details DMCA



The Dems are in trouble and the Demos are in worse.

Consider the possibilities: If the polls are telling us a facsimile of factuality (to Heck with the Truth -- ahh! ahh! ahh! it yells amidst licking flames from the nethers of our Gotterdammerung), the Democrats will be losing control of the House of Representatives come November. Nancy will be out on her ar*e as the Dem leader in the House and the help will be slamming the back door to keep her out of the kitchen.

In addition, many Republicans and some independents want to see Joe Biden impeached. The Republicans will seek impeachment as a Trump payback and for the pay-for-play allegations involving the Biden family's dealings in China and Ukraine that continue to simmer and seethe in the background. And Counterpunch, outraged at how Biden handled the withdrawal from Afghanistan, including the theft of $7b from frozen assets, called on Congressional independents to seek Biden's impeachment, saying of his economic sanctions in general, and the theft in particular, "This act of theft guarantees the collapse of Afghanistan's central bank, and an increase in instability and the starvation of perhaps the most stricken people on earth."

Republicans, and their military contractor friends in Ike's deep state apparatus, were unhappy with how he pulled out of Afghanistan (but major new military contracts in Ukraine should put smiles back on the face of the lizards from outer space). American taxpayers should not only want an impeachment but a revolution after a Brown University post-9/11 Cost of War study reported that the US had spent 20 years and wasted $8 trillion dollars warring. For nothing.

Was Nancy's trip to Taiwan a gambit? A private show of chutzpah? A fingers-crossed hope that the Chinese will retaliate for her visit by nuking Taipei and wiping out her competition in the semiconductor industry (At least one report suggests "Coincidentally, it could also help an investment held by Pelosi and her husband, venture capitalist Paul Pelosi.") She's told the press that "[The US] is committed to the security of Taiwan." This is an oft-repeated fluffernutter sandwich, as the US has many times disappointed the expectations of the Taiwanese over the years with its "strategic ambiguity." Methinks, it's more likely that Nancy is committed to the security of her bank account. She's an Insider's insider, by some accounts.

Why are "we" even in the region? Taiwan belongs to the Ind'gens of the island (natch), everybody else is a usurper, but at least the Chinese have a long history there and, by the rules of spoils that go with war, have a greater "right" than the Japs they replaced to be there, having helped defeat them in WW2. It should be duly noted that Taiwan and Korea were scheduled to be returned to their peoples in 1945 but the US let the Commie insurgency decide the region's fate. Didn't we learn anything from "our" inevitable defeat in Vietnam?

Give Taiwan back to the Chinese. We don't want the dumpling. And while we're at it, let's bring the troops home from South Korea and let the Koreans figure it out. I can imagine that the Western-schooled Kim would be placated with a supersized drive-through McDonald's in his honor in Pyongyang, serving only him, only Kim, only kimchi.

Treat the situation of Taiwan as if it were Hong Kong, whose occupation by the British Empire was itself a spoil of the Opium Wars imposed on the Chinese against their will. Tai payback gave us the oxycontin karma, And if we keep pushing things, scientists may find proof of the Bering Crossing theory and the Chinese will be claiming America as another Taiwan situation. Remember how the American Ind'gens circled our frontier wagons and whooped before they whipped some ass?

Pelosi's self serving visit is over (it didn't help anybody else). But already there are worrying signs of potential retaliation by the Chinese for the pointless exercise on semi-meddling. A Deutsche Welt piece today begins:

As Nancy Pelosi, the speaker of the US House of Representatives, departed Taipei Wednesday after meeting with President Tsai Ing-wen and making a "bedrock promise" that the United States will "always stand with Taiwan," the island is preparing for China to respond with a massive show of military force.

The Chinese immediately announced plans for military drills from August 5-7 -- which will see Taiwan surrounded by Chinese vessels:



Chines Live-Fire Exercises around Taiwan

(Image by XINHUA) Details DMCA



Source: Xinhua News Agency

The situation is fraught with worry. A while back I reviewed retired NATO general James Stavridis's novel 2034: A Novel of the Next World War, which imagines WW3 beginning with a confrontation between Chinese and American war ships in the straits of Taiwan. One thing leads to another, then it's bim-bang-boom and Shanghai's leveled and then New York, in a blatant cardboard rip-off of the novel Fail Safe -- later lampooned by the film Dr. Strangelove. In The Doomsday Machine, ex-warplanner for RAND, Daniel Ellsberg writes that these Masters of War are very much willing to do these things (he described Dr. Strangelove as akin to watching a documentary.) There is hope, however, as 2034 is part of a planned trilogy: For Stavridis, Climate Change doesn't really come home to roost until his third novel, 2074. (Available through Amazon.)

As far as we know, Biden didn't explicitly sanction her visit and Nancy is not the leader who should be venturing to a hostile region to guarantee with implicit military threats -- that's the president's job; her statements may force the hand of his foreign policy there. It seems excessive in light of the strong possibility that she and the Dems will lose control of the House come November.

Nancy, you're Congressional work has seen you "coincidentally" grow fabulously wealthy ($120 million) over the years. How about fuckin off now. You're the poster girl for term limits.

######

See my Substack site -- TDM -- and sign up for free!