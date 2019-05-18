Give Him His War



(Image by Faceswaponline) Details DMCA



- Advertisement -

Donald Trump is making it clear to the public that a failure to impeach poses a greater threat to the US than impeachment itself. Trump's ham-handed attempts at foreign policy should frighten us. After sanctions and covert actions, the lawful government of Venezuela stands strong, while Guaido Americas puppet stands impotent. Unable to pull off a coup in a struggling Latin american country Trump's short attention span takes hold and his gazes wanders off towards the Persian Gulf.

Bombs away John Bolton is what they call in intelligence circles, not. He's a one trick pony and his long sought-after goal is and has always been war with Iran. In a two-dimensional world war with Iran sounds easy peasy. Bomb their stuff destroy their infrastructure and they will humbly beseech us to stop. Remember the good ole days when Donald Rumsfeld was promising the Iraqis would greet us as liberators oh, and the war would pay for itself! Twenty years later and still no check. Mark Twain once said, "To a man with a hammer everything looks like a nail." Twain was talking about the sane men not crazy people like Trump and Bolton and yet it still applies.

Tomorrow will be too late, Impeach Trump today! Nancy Pelosi and Congressional Democrats have been playing the long game. Let Trump bumble and stumble and come 2020 Democrats will thrive. But, but, but, the needle and the damage done. Trump is destroying American institutions, destroying the FBI and the justice department. His trade war risks destabilizing the world economy. China's economy is based on cheap labor export and is much more dependent on foreign trade than the US. Trump's gambit is to upset the Chinese economy to force the Chinese to make a deal. This isn't to say that changes don't need to be made but threatening instead of negotiating isn't the best way to go about it.

- Advertisement -

Failure to impeach only emboldens Trump. Recently there was a story published about subordinates slow walking or ignoring orders Trump issues on a whim. Trump's short attention span means there isn't any follow up. The flip side, the flip side means subordinates can do whatever with little or no over site. If the Trump administration were to end today the damage might never be corrected. If the Trump administration isn't stopped the damage will never be corrected and the United States, you know and love will be over. In a time of dangerous climate change becoming an extinction level event, this is madness!

This Iran game they play is a war game, we have more guns and planes than they do so we win. Imagine for a moment you own a $400 million-dollar super tanker that carries $100 million dollars of crude oil through a twenty-mile-wide Strait of Hormuz. A silkworm missile traveling at 650 miles per hour could hit that tanker in less than a minute and a half. And all the king's horses and all the king's aircraft carriers can't stop it. Before the smoke clears, insurance carriers will cancel all insurance for any and all oil tankers in the area and then"the world economy is toast.

German Chancellor Angela Merkle recently warned her nation they must protect themselves from Russia, China and the US. The German Chancellor no longer thinks of the United States as an ally. How long do you suppose that will take to mend that fence? Time lost is never found and friendships broken are never the same.

- Advertisement -

How long are we willing to play chicken with a mad man? How long are we going to let this criminal make a mockery of our Justice system. Richard Nixon was a litterbug next to Trump the only difference being Nixon tried to pretend he wasn't a criminal, Trump brags about it. Yeah, it's a sport! I didn't really lose all that money! Only suckers pay taxes.

And now after literally 10,000 lies. Trump comes to us and says; The Iranians have missiles and it's a credible threat. Really, really, really? You really expect us to believe that co*k and bull story? Who attacked the Saudi tankers the other day? Was it the Yemenis? Do the Yemenis have drones? Little damage done, and no one was hurt but"who gains from this? Did the Saudis attack their own tankers or was it the US? The only party not under suspicion are the Iranians who certainly have drones and have the capability but would certainly never pull such a Trumpian move as to play into our hands.

This cannot be over sold; we are at the threshold of the abyss. A mad man in charge of a Superpower, a Republican Senate too cowardly, enfeebled and emasculated to act. Always afraid of the bully and always willing to hand over your lunch money. This President has yet to be tested in a crisis other than of his own making. Do you like what you see? Let's say we give him his little war and it drags on six months or a year? One year plus, with no oil coming out of the Persian Gulf, what will that do to the world economy? What will that do to American Farmers or American Steel?

The Iranians have little contact with the US, the information they receive is what they see on TV. Mister President are we going to war with Iran? The President answers"" I hope not?" You hope not? What are the Iranians to think at such remarks? What is the point of negotiations? What if the shooting starts and China says, "stop it" what about Pakistan and Turkey in so blatant an aggression? Trump is already the laughingstock of the United Nations can he show up hat in hand and try to make his case or will he act unilaterally? What do you think? I'm sixty-two years old and not really up for another lost decade like 2008.

The war we need to give Trump is Impeachment now! Today! We've only seen the tip of this iceberg and we've seen more than enough. Even Judge Napolitano over at Fox noise is convinced Trump has repeatedly broken the law. You don't need to be a doctor to diagnose a gunshot wound and you don't need years at Yale Law to know a dangerous criminal when you see one. Impeach now, tomorrow may be too late.