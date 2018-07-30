 
 
Send a Tweet
Most Popular Choices
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Tell A Friend Printer Friendly Page Save As Favorite View Favorites
OpEdNews Op Eds

Ginsburg says she'll be serving another 5 years -- and the pendulum will swing back to Democrats

By       Message Daily Kos       (Page 1 of 1 pages)     Permalink    (# of views)   1 comment

Related Topic(s): ; ; ; , Add Tags
Add to My Group(s)

View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com Headlined to H3 7/30/18

Author 38168
- Advertisement -

See original here

By Leslie Salzillo, Community

From flickr.com: Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg {MID-306187}
Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg
(Image by Ars Skeptica)   Permission   Details   DMCA

- Advertisement -

After going to see the production of "The Originalist" in New York City on Sunday night, Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg stopped to chat with some of the press. CNN quotes Ginsburg as saying she intends to stay on the SCOTUS bench for another five years

"I'm now 85," Ginsburg said on Sunday. "My senior colleague, Justice John Paul Stevens, he stepped down when he was 90, so think I have about at least five more years."

Ginsburg has been serving the nation on the Supreme Court for 25 years. Showing that she intends to keep her word, and at minimum outlast Trump, she has hired law clerks for at least two more terms. When asked by the director of "The Originalist" (a play about the late Justice Antonin Scalia) what keeps her "hopeful," Ginsburg quoted her late husband, Marty.

"My dear spouse would say that the true symbol of the United States is not the bald eagle -- it is the pendulum," Ginsburg said. "And when it goes very far in one direction you can count on its swinging back."

- Advertisement -

Ginsburg's reiteration of her plans comes as good news to Democrats once again and for many reasons. But what should be the best reason is that she's one of the most fair, fierce, honest and qualified justices to ever serve on the highest court in the land.

If you get a chance, go see her documentary "RBG" playing in independent theaters around the country. Her life and life's work is fascinating and mighty. Here is the official RBG trailer.

 

- Advertisement -

View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com

articles reprinted from Dailykos.com

Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon Share Author on Social Media   Go To Commenting

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Related Topic(s): ; ; ; , Add Tags

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Just Read FBI Deputy Director McCabe's Statement Regarding His Firing By Trump... Just Read It.

Rush Limbaugh's Sponsor List

Comcast favors Fox News, charges $204 more for MSNBC package. ACTION NEEDED

Ron Paul takes lead In Iowa, Newt Gingrich falls off cliff

Republican Bill Bans Non-Church Marriages

Did Jared just secure his family's real-estate empire by facilitating a palace coup in Saudi Arabia?

Comments Image Post Article Comment

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
Connect with Facebook     Connect with Twitter            Register with Facebook     Register with Twitter

Comment:   

You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 
Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered. 		First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)
1 people are discussing this page, with 1 comments  Post Comment

kappie

Become a Fan
Author 48333

(Member since May 6, 2010), 2 fans, 502 comments


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


  New Content

hopefully she makes it,however when the Democrats under obama had a chance to appoint a democrat to the supreme court they didn't want to change the rules and offend their republican collegues.Lets hope we can get enough true progressives elected that they don't feel like they have to hold the republicans jockstraps when chosing a supreme court candidate and this is also assuming that people do vote in democrats as the lesser of two evils.i admire ginsbergs determination but fear democrats will shoot themselves in the foot as usual

Submitted on Monday, Jul 30, 2018 at 6:10:30 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (0+)
Help
 

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 