Ginsburg says she'll be serving another 5 years -- and the pendulum will swing back to Democrats

"My dear spouse would say that the true symbol of the United States is not the bald eagle -- it is the pendulum," Ginsburg said. "And when it goes very far in one direction you can count on its swinging back." - Advertisement -

Ginsburg's reiteration of her plans comes as good news to Democrats once again and for many reasons. But what should be the best reason is that she's one of the most fair, fierce, honest and qualified justices to ever serve on the highest court in the land.

If you get a chance, go see her documentary "RBG" playing in independent theaters around the country. Her life and life's work is fascinating and mighty. Here is the official RBG trailer.