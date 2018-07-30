Ginsburg says she'll be serving another 5 years -- and the pendulum will swing back to Democrats

See original here
By Leslie Salzillo, Community
Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg
(Image by Ars Skeptica) Permission Details DMCA
After going to see the production of "The Originalist" in New York City on Sunday night, Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg stopped to chat with some of the press. CNN quotes Ginsburg as saying she intends to stay on the SCOTUS bench for another five years
"I'm now 85," Ginsburg said on Sunday. "My senior colleague, Justice John Paul Stevens, he stepped down when he was 90, so think I have about at least five more years."
"My dear spouse would say that the true symbol of the United States is not the bald eagle -- it is the pendulum," Ginsburg said. "And when it goes very far in one direction you can count on its swinging back."
Ginsburg's reiteration of her plans comes as good news to Democrats once again and for many reasons. But what should be the best reason is that she's one of the most fair, fierce, honest and qualified justices to ever serve on the highest court in the land.
If you get a chance, go see her documentary "RBG" playing in independent theaters around the country. Her life and life's work is fascinating and mighty. Here is the official RBG trailer.